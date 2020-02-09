MIAMI – Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP welcomes Jackeline S. Rodriguez as a Partner in their Miami office.

She focuses her practice in the areas of construction law, professional liability (architects and engineers), products liability, property and casualty law, maritime law, insurance defense and commercial litigation.

Ms. Rodriguez’s knowledge and background as an attorney is enhanced by an engineering degree and experience as a civil engineer.

Ms. Rodriguez received her Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Florida and thereafter successfully passed the EIT exam and is now a candidate to obtain professional licensure as a civil engineer.

Ms. Rodriguez received her Juris Doctor from the University of Akron School of Law in 2009. Ms. Rodriguez was certified as a Legal Intern by the Ohio State Supreme Court. She subsequently joined the Summit County Legal Defenders as a certified intern where under the supervision of licensed attorneys, she represented criminal defendants charged with misdemeanors.

Ms. Rodriguez is licensed to practice law in Florida and Ohio and before the U.S. District Court for the Northern, Southern and Middle Districts of Florida. She is a member of The Florida Bar, the Dade County Bar Association, the Cuban American Bar Association, and the Hispanic National Bar Association.