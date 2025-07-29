Entertainment

Hallandale Eats – Savor The City: A Culinary Celebration Awaits

Hallandale Eats - Savor The CityHALLANDALE BEACH — The Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is proud to announce the return of Hallandale Eats – Savor The City, a month-long culinary celebration spotlighting the city’s diverse dining scene. From now until August 21st, 28 restaurants across Hallandale Beach will offer exclusive prix-fixe menus, chef-curated dishes, and signature bites that showcase the soul of the city—one plate at a time.

Now in its fifth year, Hallandale Eats is part of the CRA’s Be Local campaign, designed to boost local businesses and connect the community through shared experiences around food, culture, and creativity. The initiative invites locals and visitors alike to ‘Savor the City’ to discover new flavors, support neighborhood eateries, and engage with the people who bring these spaces to life.

Community Connection

“This campaign is about more than dining out—it’s about storytelling, community connection, and economic vitality,” said Dr. Jeremy Earle, City Manager/HBCRA Executive Director. “We’re proud to champion the chefs and owners who make Hallandale Beach a culinary destination.”

Participating restaurants include KAO Bar & Grill, Piola Hallandale, Barrel Wine & Cheese, Urban Thai & Sushi, Café Landwer, Casa Crudo, Holyshakes, and 21 more, spanning global cuisines—from Mediterranean and Peruvian to Caribbean and vegan fare.

