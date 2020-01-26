by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Having assumed the management of one of Jamaica’s most elegant properties, the Half Moon Hotel in Montego Bay, Salamander Hotels Resorts out of Virginia USA will open the highly anticipated Eclipse at Half Moon, a stunning new luxury resort experience on March 1, 2020.

The addition of Eclipse at Half Moon creates a triumvirate of accommodation options under the Half Moon brand, which has already been voted as Jamaica’s finest resort.

Guests can now also enjoy two other distinct resort choices: Founders Cove at Half Moon and Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon, which are located at opposite ends of the 400-acre property.

Just 10 minutes from Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport, Half Moon has for decades has served as a chosen retreat for royalty, presidents and celebrities. The property was founded 65 years ago, and three of the original founding families still remain as owners.

Speaking at the launch at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, D.C., Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, which manages Half Moon, says “Eclipse is a remarkable addition to Half Moon and the Caribbean’s luxury landscape.”

She told the gathering, “It takes vision and foresight to create such a notable experience, and Eclipse will undoubtedly become one of 2020’s most sought-after retreats. Our goal is to make it the finest resort in the Caribbean.”

“Eclipse is a true, distinct luxury experience, and one that honors Half Moon’s legacy and character,” says Guy Stuart, III, chairman of Half Moon. “Guests will discover traditional, elegant architecture amid an abundance of beach and grounds on which to roam – all of which appeals to our loyal guests and the next generation of traveler.”

Rationalising the change of management, Steuart said “We sought a company with four- and five-star service standards that could lead and teach our team to become recognized as the best resort in the Caribbean, extending brand Jamaica and altering certain perceptions of the Country.”

“We also sought a company that shared interests with the Half Moon ownership group… and a company passionate about Jamaica and what we might accomplish for raising awareness of the wonders of Jamaica and its people. And we found all those attributes wrapped within Salamander Hotels and Resorts,” the Half Moon Chairman explained.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, in welcoming the new addition to the Jamaica visitor experience, “commended Salamander and Half Moon for forging this partnership which has resulted in Eclipse at Half Moon, Jamaica’s newest luxury destination, to Jamaica’s tourism capital, Montego Bay.

According to Forbes Travel Guide, Half Moon, which is considered to be among Jamaica’s finest resorts, is the ideal getaway to be “swept away by Jamaican hospitality” and “….be surrounded by smiles,” she said.

“Many of you may be aware that tourism is the heartbeat of Jamaica, the largest generator of foreign exchange earnings and largest contributor (20%) to our country’s GDP. Tourism grew by more than 5% in 2019 as stopover arrivals increased by 9.1%.”

Ambassador Marks pointed out that “Jamaica has seen record-breaking numbers of tourist arrivals and global recognition of our spectacular tourism product. For the fifteenth consecutive season, Jamaica has been declared the Caribbean’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Award’s Caribbean Gala ceremony held two (2) days ago.”

“According to a study by CEOWORLD, of the 26 most popular islands in the Caribbean, Jamaica was ranked #1 among English-speaking countries and 3rd overall. We also have the distinction of being ranked by Condé Nast Travelers magazine, as one of the top 5 Caribbean islands in 2019,” Jamaica’s ambassador told the gathering of travel agents, and other travel professionals, ambassadors, members of the Diaspora and friends of Jamaica.