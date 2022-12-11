National News

Haiti’s Werley Nortreus Gets Help from Mental Health Organization

Currently In Therapy talk with Crisis Text Line

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Werley Nortreus facing mental health challenges
Werley Nortreus

by Gerlin Olin

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – Werley Nortreus, a Haitian musical artist, author, entrepreneur, and rising politician say that he receives support from authorities and mental health organization called Crisis Text Line after he engages in a conversation with them about mental health and depression.

Rising Haitian politician Nortreus, who dreams of one day becoming the President of Haiti, says Crisis Text Line and the authorities provide support to manage his mental health. He also encourages others to do the same before it’s too late.

Werley Nortreus facing mental health challenges
Werley Norteus

“I am grateful to talk and receive support from Crisis Text Line and the authority to manage my mental health. I encourage everyone going through something, to do the same as me before it’s too late. Working together in love and peace is what can make the world a better world”, Werley Nortreus says.

Crisis Text Line is a global mental health organization providing mental health texting service through confidential crisis intervention via SMS message. The organization’s services are available 24 hours a day, every day, throughout the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

For now, Nortreus is in talk therapy which will help his mental health before going back to his activities. He encourages others to do the same.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Audrey Marks, Henry Lowe at Caribbean American Heritage Awards

Prof. Henry Lowe and Etana among recipients of Caribbean American Heritage Award

November 24, 2017
Heinz Simonitsch

Bartlett Offers Condolences to Family of Jamaica’s Tourism Stalwart Heinz Simonitsch

July 20, 2020
Business Forum Set to Unleash Caribbean’s Investment Potential

Regional Business Forum Set to Unleash Caribbean’s Investment Potential

November 2, 2022

Jamaica’s Minister Of Industry, Investment and Commerce To Headline At Caribbean American Legislative Conference In Washington, DC

June 3, 2015
Back to top button