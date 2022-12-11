Haiti’s Werley Nortreus Gets Help from Mental Health Organization

by Gerlin Olin

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – Werley Nortreus, a Haitian musical artist, author, entrepreneur, and rising politician say that he receives support from authorities and mental health organization called Crisis Text Line after he engages in a conversation with them about mental health and depression.

Rising Haitian politician Nortreus, who dreams of one day becoming the President of Haiti, says Crisis Text Line and the authorities provide support to manage his mental health. He also encourages others to do the same before it’s too late.

“I am grateful to talk and receive support from Crisis Text Line and the authority to manage my mental health. I encourage everyone going through something, to do the same as me before it’s too late. Working together in love and peace is what can make the world a better world”, Werley Nortreus says.

Crisis Text Line is a global mental health organization providing mental health texting service through confidential crisis intervention via SMS message. The organization’s services are available 24 hours a day, every day, throughout the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

For now, Nortreus is in talk therapy which will help his mental health before going back to his activities. He encourages others to do the same.