Haitian Politician Nortreus Denounce Other Politicians Who Encourage Militant Acts

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – Werley Nortreus, a Haitian politician who classified himself as a candidate who would like to participate in the presidential election on the country’s new constitution one day, denounces some other Haitian politicians who are encouraging and pushing residents across the country to burn banks, schools, and businesses.

He said the other Haitian politicians who are encouraging and pushing for violence occupied high positions in the Government before. They are former Senators and others.

He says that residents have every right to protest, but burning banks, schools, and businesses are not included. Demonstrations must be held in peace without violence.

Importance of Education

“Residents have every right to protest against the country’s problems, but burning the whole country must not be included. I will not encourage violence because violence against Haitians like themselves who are in the same class as them is not a revolution. I denounce all leaders in the country who encourage residents to burn banks, schools, and businesses. Education is very important for a country’s future and that’s why burning schools are not a good idea. Burning down schools will not take the country anywhere”, says Werley.

Demonstrations started everywhere in the country since last week, but there is more damage this week after the militants destroyed and set fire to several banks, schools, and businesses.

“Since during the 80s, the country has been protesting and destroying everything in the country. To this day, the country continues to have the same kind of protests. I look at the results of the protests that took place during the 80s until now in 2022, I did not see any good results and changes. Several years of protest but no change. That’s why I have to denounce some leaders in the country who are encouraging the militants to burn the whole country in current protests. It is not good to burn down banks, schools, and businesses. And violence against Haitians who are in the same class as them is not a revolution”, says Werley about other politicians encouraging and pushing residents to burn the whole country.

According to several reports, more protests will continue in the country. While the militants want the departure of current Prime Minister Ariel Henry, there is no plan on who will replace the Prime Minister. Many people say that the Prime Minister cannot hand over power without establishing the new constitution, establishing security in the country, and holding fair elections.