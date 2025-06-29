Haitian Immigrants and the Impact of TPS Termination

MIAMI – The United States has long been a place where immigrants work hard, care for their families, and contribute to the safety and prosperity of their communities. In that spirit, the Haitian American Professional Coalition and its member organizations, representing nearly half a million Haitians across the state of Florida, strongly condemn the recent termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, urging the administration to reverse this cruel, dangerous, and shortsighted decision that will tear families apart and disrupt the ecosystem of our communities.

Haitian American Professionals Coalition Responds to TPS Termination: “This Decision Betrays Our Values and Endangers Families”:

Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida

“The decision to end TPS for Haitians presents humanitarian challenges and will carry economic consequences,” said Candice Mondesir, Executive Director of Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida.” Thousands of Haitian entrepreneurs, workers, and caregivers play a vital role in supporting local economies while also providing for their families back home. Removing them from the workforce will negatively impact small businesses, disrupt economic stability and place additional strain on families.”

Haitian American Nurses Association

“Myrnelle Fleur-Aime, President of the Haitian American Nurses Association, added: “Our healthcare system depends on Haitian nurses, home health aides, and medical professionals who are also TPS holders. They live by the values of compassion and care every day, often working in underserved areas. Deporting them will put American lives and the nation’s healthcare system at risk.”

Haitian-American Faith-Based Network

Leaders are highlighting the moral obligation to protect human life and uphold the integrity of families.

“Our faith calls us to protect families and welcome the stranger,” said Lynda Jean of the Haitian-American Faith-Based Network. “While we deeply believe in the strength and resilience of the Haitian people, we cannot ignore the current reality of violence, instability, and hunger. Forced return at this time is not only dangerous it is a betrayal of our shared values and moral commitments.”

Haitian-American Lawyers

Haitian-American lawyers underscored the legal and human rights crisis this decision creates.

“Terminating TPS for Haitians undermines due process, family unity, and our nation’s commitment to protecting those fleeing unsafe conditions,” said Deborah Saintvil, Immigration Attorney. “Families who have lived lawfully under TPS face detention and deportation to life-threatening conditions, violating both our laws and our values as a nation of immigrants.”

U-Turn Youth Consulting

Haitian-American Youth advocates shared how this decision places young Haitians in fear.

“Haitian youth deserve to grow up with stability and hope, not fear of family separation,” said Dr. Shirley Plantin, Chief Executive Consultant of U-Turn Youth Consulting. “Many young people under TPS have built their lives here and contribute to their schools and communities. Ending TPS forces them into the shadows, which harms all of us.”

National Haitian American Elected Officials Network

Elected officials of Haitian descent also raised their voices in opposition to the decision.

“We know firsthand how hard Haitian TPS holders work to support their families and contribute to the fabric of our communities,” said Vanessa Joseph, Chair-Elect of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network. “Ending TPS for Haitians tears families apart and weakens our communities. We urge the administration to reverse this decision and uphold America’s commitment to family, safety, and opportunity for all.”

Ayiti Community Trust (ACT)

This organization highlighted the profound impact Haitian immigrants have had on the fabric of Greater Miami, becoming vital contributors to the broader South Florida community.

“Our communities are stronger because of their presence. And our diaspora is equally as strong in standing in solidarity when justice is needed to protect the immigrant’s dream of prosperity and a better quality of life in this country,” said Dr. Alyssa Jean, Executive Director of ACT. “The foundation’s vision is to see a thriving self-sufficient Ayiti, where Haitians lead their own development.” TPS helps Haitian professionals receive more opportunities to better their lives and contribute to their local communities.

Rebatí Sante Mentale

Haitian-American mental health professionals emphasized the psychological toll this decision takes on families.

“The fear of deportation and family separation leads to anxiety, depression, and trauma in our community,” said Dr. Natacha Janac, Chairwoman of Rebatí Sante Mentale. “TPS does not only protect physical safety; it provides emotional security, allowing families to breathe, work, and help their children thrive.”

Haitian American Professionals Coalition

“Our communities believe in the promise of America as a place of safety and opportunity, where families can live in dignity and contribute fully,” said Santra Denis, Chairwoman of Haitian American Professionals Coalition. “We look forward to the day when Haitians can return home safely and with pride. But until that day comes, we ask the administration to uphold our shared values by protecting Haitian families here.”

The Haitian American Professionals Coalition urges the administration to reinstate TPS for Haitians immediately and work with Congress to create a pathway to permanent residency for Haitian nationals who have lived, worked, and contributed to the United States for years.