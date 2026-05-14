Haitian Flag Day: Unity Fest Celebrates Haitian Culture in Little Haiti

MIAMI – A vibrant new cultural tradition is taking root in Miami as Unity Fest, an immersive community celebration, debuts on Monday, May 18, 2026 (Haitian Flag Day), in the heart of Little Haiti.

Led by entrepreneur and longtime community figure Wilkinson Sejour, widely known throughout South Florida as Chef Creole, the inaugural festival will transform his flagship NW 54th Street location into a dynamic hub for music, art, cuisine, and cultural expression from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Community Celebration

Created as both a celebration and a gathering space, Unity Fest honors the richness of Haitian and Caribbean heritage and reflects the creativity, diversity, and spirit that continue to define Little Haiti today. The festival is a meaningful investment in accessible, culturally rooted experiences that uplift the voices, traditions, and artistry of the Caribbean diaspora.

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Chef Creole’s Unity Fest will bring generations together through shared experiences centered on identity, creativity, and community pride. Guests can expect high-energy live music, including a headlining performance by T-Vice, along with an exciting lineup of DJs, including DJ Griot and DJ PureFunk, with entertainment continuing throughout the evening.

The festival will also feature spoken word, poetry, and cultural storytelling, complemented by an array of Caribbean-inspired cuisine. Attendees can explore showcases from local artisans, creatives, and small businesses. In addition, attendees can enjoy performances by the marching bands of Miami Edison Senior High School and Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Plus, a vibrant Junkanoo procession will further energize the celebration, infusing it with rhythm, movement, and Caribbean tradition.

“I’ve always believed that food, music, and culture have the power to bring people together. Unity Fest creates a space to celebrate our heritage, uplift local talent, and build something meaningful that people can truly feel, taste, and experience together. Haitian Flag Day embodies pride, resilience, and unity, and this festival brings that spirit to life while honoring not only Haitian culture but also the broader Caribbean influence that shapes Miami,” said Chef Creole.

Kickoff Art Exhibition hosted by MUCE

The celebration officially begins earlier that weekend with a kickoff art exhibition hosted by MUCE on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 6:00 PM to midnight at the Chef Creole performance lot.

Blending visual art, live performance, and storytelling, the exhibition will showcase works by artists including Nate Dee, Azizi, Oscar Martinez, Joe Wesley, Fabi Policarp, Tawana Dixon, and Ruth Louissaint. Guests will also experience live performances and a theatrical monologue, creating an atmosphere that is both reflective and celebratory.

The exhibition marks a full-circle moment for the venue, commemorating both a decade of MUCE’s creative impact and the alumni’s return to the community.

“Events like Unity Fest allow residents and visitors to immerse themselves in experiences that celebrate the Caribbean’s food, music, and culture, which continue to define and expand our destination’s global appeal,” said Connie Kinnard. “This year’s event will be something special.”

More than a festival, Unity Fest is an intentional investment in community-centered programming that celebrates culture and supports local economic activity. With decades of roots in Little Haiti, Chef Creole’s business has grown alongside the neighborhood, serving as a gathering place, employer, and cultural touchpoint for residents and visitors alike.

This inaugural event underscores a continued commitment to creating accessible, high-quality cultural experiences that authentically reflect the voices and traditions of the Caribbean diaspora.

Unity Fest Event Details

Location: Chef Creole Flagship Location, Little Haiti (NW 54th Street)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026 (Haitian Flag Day)

Time: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Kickoff Art Exhibition (MUCE)

Location: Chef Creole Performance Lot

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM