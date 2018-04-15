The Haitian Compas Festival to hold an In Memoriam Mass

MIAMI – The Haitian Compas Festival will hold the first In Memoriam Mass for dearly departed musicians on Friday, May 18, 2018, 11am at Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church.

The public is invited to pay homage to the many lives lost of artists who contributed to the success and evolution of Compas music throughout the decades.

“This mass is something we have been wanting to do for years because we have lost so many great icons. We wanted to take a moment to just appreciate their contributions and to pray that their souls are resting in peace,” explains Rodney Noel, Co-Founder of the Haitian Compas Festival.

Led by Father Reginald Jean Mary, the mass will serve as a means to memorialize the lives of musicians and artists who gave their life to Haitian music and left behind a legacy to last several lifetimes.

Located at 110 NE 62nd St, Miami, FL 33138 in Little Haiti, Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church is known for its poignant and moving masses and has hosted several important services for the Haitian community.

The Haitian Compas Festival is known as the largest celebration of Haitian pride in the United States and to observe the mass on May 18th is significant as millions of Haitians around the world will be commemorating Haitian Flag Day at the same time.

With a vast list of names including, Achille Paris (Ti Paris), Antoine Rossini (Ti Manno) Jean-Baptiste, Boulo Valcourt, Eric Charles, Gesner “Coupé Cloué” Jean Henry, Jamesy Alex Pierre (Black Alex), Manno Charlemagne, Marie Clotilde “Toto” Bissainthe and of course Nemours Jean Baptiste, to name but a few, the mass will encompass a prayer for the souls of those who have passed and a continuous prayer for those who keep their legacy alive.

As the Haitian Compas Festival celebrates 20 years as the largest outdoor festival in the United States for Haitian music, this year seemed fitting to organize a moment of peace as a means to honor our musicians.

Sponsored by Elizee Law Firm, C Bon Bakery and Madame Gougousse, the mass is open to the public and starts promptly at 11am until 12pm.

Refreshments will be served following the mass before the Haitian Compas Festival Music Conference begins at 2pm at the Shula’s Hotel & Golf Club.

Click here for more information about all the events surrounding Haitian Compas Festival weekend.