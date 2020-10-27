Haitian-American Named Bank of America’s Miami Market Executive

Bank of America Names Vania Laguerre Local Market Executive in Miami

MIAMI– Bank of America has named Vania Laguerre its local market executive for Miami, responsible for connecting the resources of the company’s eight lines of business serving people, companies and institutional investors in Miami. She also helps deploy Bank of America’s resources to address local social and economic concerns and build strong communities.

“We are pleased to have Vania join the Miami leadership team as she brings a wealth of experience with more than 30 years at Bank of America,” said Gene Schaefer, Miami market president for Bank of America. “She is dedicated to making financial lives better for our clients and will play an influential role in strengthening the bank’s impact and involvement with our community.”

Vania has been with the company since 1988 and spent the past 10 years as a senior resident director for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Aventura.

Born in Haiti, Vania attended high school in Montreal, Canada and lived in Spokane, Washington, and Sarasota, Florida, before settling in South Florida.

Active in the community, she has served as a mentor for young professionals of Caribbean backgrounds in the Miami area, offering her time and talent to local organizations such as the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce, and Women of Tomorrow.

She is also involved in several Bank of America employee networks and has served as vice chair of the Merrill Lynch Black African American Leadership Council.

Vania graduated from Florida International University with a double major in finance and international business.