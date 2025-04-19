Haitian-American Artist Sophia Laroix Brings Roots to Life in Pompano

POMPANO BEACH – Experience the vibrancy of Haitian culture through Haitian-American artist Sophia Lacroix’s hyper-realistic paintings and intimate portraits in this rare and authentic perspective, “Roots and Realism: A Haitian Artist’s Reminiscence.”

The Ali Cultural Center in Pompano Beach will present this solo exhibition to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month.

The exhibition opens on Friday, April 18, 2025 at Ali Cultural Center, 353 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, from 6 – 9 pm and will include an Artist’s Talk. The Exhibition will run through June 21, 2025.

Nostalgic Look at Life in Haiti

This collection offers a rich and nostalgic look at life in Haiti. It draws from Lacroix’s own experiences growing up there in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Lacroix’s work shows real-life moments. She captures details and emotions that celebrate traditions. Her skill in realism shines through in her detailed market scenes and soulful charcoal drawings. These artworks make everyday life in Haiti feel real and alive.

Through bright images of merchants, families, and food, she takes viewers to the heart of Haiti. Her art evokes feelings of nostalgia, warmth, and strength from a time many may not have seen or experienced.

The level of realism in her paintings makes each piece immersive, inviting visitors to connect with the stories and emotions behind them.

Visitors to this exhibition will enjoy access to these famous works. Limited Edition giclée prints will be available. This way, people can take home a piece of this cultural history.

Particularly perfect for art lovers and collectors, the exhibition also engages those seeking inspiration, by providing a stunning display of artistic excellence with deep cultural roots.

Awards

Lacroix has earned numerous awards and published in various books and magazines. The artist has created and sold hundreds of oil paintings and charcoal drawings in a nearly 30-year art career, including a 6-foot by 9-foot mural commissioned in 2008 by the City of Miami and on permanent display on the southeast wall of the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami.

In 2021, Sophia was chosen as one of five artists for the U-Wrap NoMi Art in Public Places Initiative by the City of North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency. This project aims to convert utility boxes across the city into stunning art pieces by applying vinyl wraps featuring designs crafted by the selected artists.

Tribute to Haiti

In a world where many stories remain untold, “Roots and Realism” honors Haiti’s beauty and strength. This exhibition is a must-see for anyone who values art, heritage, and human connection.

Haitian-American Artist, Sophia Lacroix

Born and raised in Haiti, Sophia Lacroix migrated to Florida at 15 in 1984 where she has since lived. She earned a BS in Nutrition from UF in 1992. Since then, she has worked full-time in social services. She also works part-time as a self-taught artist.

Sophia creates bright, hyper-realistic oil paintings and charcoal drawing scenes-of-everyday-life about nostalgic memories of Haiti.

In her works, Sophia Lacroix uses strong images and bright colors. She shows the strength and bravery of the Haitian people. She also captures the innocence and playfulness of children.

In nearly three decades of painting professionally, she has developed a loyal following of local, international, and famous collectors.

Her art has been shown in both group and solo exhibitions. These shows took place in cities across the eastern and central United States. Some of the cities are:

New York

New Orleans

Atlanta

Chicago

Dallas

Tallahassee

Orlando

Palm Beach

Fort Lauderdale

Miami

Additionally, Sophia’s photographs have appeared in numerous magazines, publications, and newspaper features, notably in the 2009 book “Here, There… and Beyond: The Work of 16 Haitian Artists from Florida.”

“Artist of the Year”

In 2007, Ms. Lacroix was honored as “Artist of the Year” by the City of North Miami, in celebration of The Seventh Haitian Cultural Heritage Month Celebration, for which they created a unique painting published as “Poster of the Year.”

In honor of this occasion, Sophia was granted an exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in North Miami and received multiple accolades from local officials and notable figures, including recognition from U.S. Congressman Kendrick Meek.

In 2008, the City of Miami chose Sophia Lacroix as one of six artists to design a mural for the newly established Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

In 2017, she was commissioned to create a unique painting titled “NeighborhoodHELP-Respect, Collaboration, Tolerance” by Dr. Pedro Greer, then Chair of the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine’s Department of Humanities, Health, and Society.

Sophia Lacroix feels privileged to have her artwork displayed on the first level of the FIU College of Medicine building at the Modesto Maidique Campus in Sweetwater, Florida.

“Best in Show”

Sophia Lacroix’s oil painting, “Bay Tete,” won “Best in Show” at the 17th Annual ART Competition in Pembroke Pines in 2022.

Later that year, she was selected from 349 applicants as the winner of a solo exhibit in the Fall of 2023 from the Art and Culture Center/Hollywood’s 2022 Florida Biennial: “Installations, Portraiture, Materiality, and Magic Realism”, a competitive show juried by Ylva Rouse, Senior Curator at MOCA Jacksonville.

The solo exhibit, “Vivid Caribbean Nostalgia”, in Fall 2023, revealed highly-detailed portraits of people in everyday routines and activities inspired by the artist’s memories of Haiti.

In February 2024, at the NoMi Evening of Honors event, Mayor Alix Desulme and the City Council of North Miami celebrated Sophia Lacroix. She was acknowledged as one of ten influential figures in modern history and community development in South Florida. These individuals make a positive impact beyond their own industries.

Sophia and beloved spouse are parents to their teenage daughter who has inspired several of her paintings. It’s impossible not to be enchanted by Haitian-American artist’s lifelike depictions on canvas.