Haitian American Among 17th Judicial Circuit’s Five New Judges

Haitian American Among 17th Judicial Circuit’s Five New Judges
Woody R. Clermont - Haitian American 17th Judicial Circuit Judge
Judge Woody R. Clermont

 

FORT LAUDERDALE – The 17th Judicial Circuit is delighted to announce the investitures of five new judges in two separate ceremonies.

Circuit Court Judge Jonathan D. Lott and County Court Judge Lauren N. Peffer were honored in a Feb. 21st investiture ceremony and County Court Judges Kathleen E. Angione, Woody R. Clermont and Corey B. Friedman were honored in a Feb. 28th investiture ceremony. Both robing ceremonies took place at the main Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Judge Clermont is of Haitian American descent.

Judge Lauren N. Peffer
Judge Lauren N. Peffer

“The 17th Circuit is proud to announce the robing of five new judges. The judges are all young, energetic and ready to take the Bench,’ said Chief Judge Jack Tuter. “We welcome the new judges and wish them longevity and good health in their new roles.”

Judge Lott presides in Family Court in Fort Lauderdale; Judge Clermont, the South Regional Courthouse; Judge Peffer, the West Regional Courthouse in Plantation; Judge Angione, the North Regional Courthouse and Judge Friedman, the main courthouse in Fort Lauderdale where he presides over first appearances.

Circuit Court Judge Jonathan D. Lott
Judge Jonathan D. Lott

SEVENTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA

The Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is the court for Broward County, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. It is the second largest circuit court in the state. Broward County has 90 judges. Of those, 32 are county court judges and 58 are circuit judges.

Four courthouses comprise the 17th circuit and include the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and three satellite courthouses: the North Regional Courthouse in Deerfield Beach, the West Regional Courthouse in Plantation and the South Regional Courthouse in Hollywood.

17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida Caribbean Judges and General Magistrates

Judges

Florence Taylor Barner – Haitian

Woody R. Clermont – Haitian

Tabitha B. Eves – Trinidad

Michele M. Ricca – Trinidad

Fabienne E. Fahnestock – Haitian/Dominican

Phoebee Francois – Haitian

Jackie Powell – Jamaican

Jose Izquierdo – Cuban

Carlos A. Rodriguez – Cuban

Marina Garcia-Wood – Cuban

Alberto Ribas Jr. – Cuban

Frank Ledee – Puerto Rico

General Magistrates

Yves Laventure – Haitian

Stephanie Matalon – Jamaican

Hilary Creary – Jamaican

 

