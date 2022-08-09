National News

Haiti: Werley Nortreus Joins Evangelical Leaders to Bring Life to Children and Youth

Evangelical Leaders to Bring Life to Children and Youth in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – In collaboration and partnership between Churches across Haiti and the Haitian population, Werley Nortreus, who is a Haitian politician and candidate, participated this week in an activity with several Haitian children and young people in Haiti in a bid for a better future for the children and youth of Haiti.

Many children and young people sat down together to discuss the country’s situation and how they can use education to contribute to a better Haiti for this generation and future generations.

Haiti is the country in the Caribbean with the most crimes committed by gangs, although Werley's vision is to help children and young people have a better future and education. This activity and picnic brought together several children and young people to talk about education and how they can secure their future.

“I was very happy to participate in this activity with the group of children and young people in a bid for a better future and a better Haiti. Children and young people must know that they are the future of the country, and it is never too late to contribute to the Haitian society with better education”, says Werley.

Since gangsterism is at a very high level in Haiti and gunmen are causing trouble across the country. Werley and other evangelical leaders spoke to children and young people to advise them to choose books and education over guns and criminal acts.

A way for children and young people to stay away from gangsterism and to choose books and education instead to bring good results and make good contributions to a better future and a better Haiti.

“I think that this is what the children and young people need in Haiti. They need people to defend them and give them good advice so that they can become useful to Haitian society. I was happy to collaborate with other evangelical leaders to tell children and youth that books and education are better than guns and organized crimes. Books and education are the only way that they can bring better results and a better future and a better Haiti”, says Werley.

