Haiti vs Brazil: World Cup Watch Party in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FL – Mayor Wayne M. Messam and the City of Miramar are extending a special invitation to South Florida’s Haitian community. They invite everyone to gather in unity, pride, and celebration for a World Cup Watch Party featuring one of the tournament’s most anticipated matches: Haiti vs. Brazil.

The park will be open throughout the day with World Cup matches beginning at 3:00 PM. The excitement will culminate with the highly anticipated Haiti vs. Brazil match at 8:30 PM. The matches will be shown on giant screens at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on Friday, June 19, 2026.

As a result, this will create an unforgettable atmosphere for fans to cheer on Haiti’s national team alongside thousands of supporters from across South Florida.

As home to one of the largest Haitian-American populations in the United States, Miramar has long celebrated the contributions, culture, and achievements of the Haitian community.

“Haiti’s presence on the world stage is a source of pride for Haitians everywhere,” said Mayor Wayne M. Messam. “This event is about more than soccer. It is an opportunity for families, friends, and our entire community to come together and celebrate Haitian excellence, culture, resilience, and national pride. We invite everyone to wear their blue and red and join us for what promises to be an electric evening.”

The evening match between Haiti and five-time World Cup champion Brazil is expected to attract fans from throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties. Attendees will enjoy the excitement of international competition in a family-friendly environment at South Florida’s premier covered amphitheater venue.

The World Cup Watch Party Matches

3:00 PM – United States vs. Australia

6:00 PM – Scotland vs. Morocco

8:30 PM – Haiti vs. Brazil

Miramar has long embraced its multicultural identity. The city is proud to host events that bring communities together through sports, culture, and shared experiences.

EVENT DETAILS

World Cup Watch Party – Haiti vs. Brazil

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Time: Park Open All Day; World Cup Matches Begin at 3:00 PM; Haiti vs. Brazil Kickoff at 8:30 PM

Location: Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Florida 33027

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Florida 33027 Admission: Free (Ticket Required)

Free (Ticket Required) Parking: $10 Per Vehicle

Fans are encouraged to wear Haitian colors, wave Haitian flags, and help create an unforgettable atmosphere as Haiti takes on one of the world’s most recognized soccer powers.

For tickets and event information, visit www.theampatmiramar.com.