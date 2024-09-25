Guyana to participate in WTC Latin American Regional Meeting

Georgetown, Guyana – The World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) will be represented at the Latin American regional meeting of the World Trade Center Association (WTCA) which opens on Wednesday, September 25th in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic capital.

The meeting will discuss a range of issues relative to trade within the region and will also occasion the formal opening of the World Trade Center Santo Domingo Tower by His Excellency President Luis Abinader.

The WTCG delegation is headed by its Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo and includes its Executive Director Wesley Kirton.

The meeting will discuss several key issues including ‘Artificial Intelligence as a tool to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of small and medium sized companies’; the development of business tourism; Nearshoring and Free Trade Zones as Business Detonators; and WTC Miami as a Business Facilitator of Latin American and Caribbean Trade.

Finance Minister of the Dominican Republic Jochi Vicente is also listed to update meeting participants on the current political and financial situation in the country.

WTC’s from around the region including WTCG will make presentations. Mr. Kirton will present on behalf of WTC Georgetown, Guyana.