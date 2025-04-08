National News

Guyana Participating in Global Trade Talks in France

global trade and investment
photo courtesy: Depositphotos.com

MARSEILLE – Guyana, through the World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) is currently participating in the 55th Annual General Assembly and Global Business Forum of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) which opened here Sunday and over the next three days will tackle key issues arising from the rapidly changing landscape of global trade and investment.

Navigating trends and new developments in global trade will be a critical aspect of the meeting’s deliberations as participants analyze what will define international trade and investment in the year ahead.

Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Angela Ellard will address the forum on Tuesday as a panel of top experts is convened to examine emerging challenges and opportunities shaping the global economy.

Samaroo Advocates for Enhanced Skills Training Programs Financing For Micro and Small Business
Komal Samaroo

WTC Georgetown’s Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo says the Forum is taking place at the most opportune time “as nations around the world are evaluating the impact of Tariffs imposed on their exports to the world’s largest economy, the USA. As the WTO celebrates its 30th anniversary we look forward to the address by its Deputy Director General and the ensuing discussion and analysis which would help provide some certainty of the future global trading system that must drive the development of small nation states like Guyana.”

Another key issue to be discussed at the meeting is closer collaboration between the private sector and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in advancing sustainable industrial practices within the Blue Economy.

UNIDO’s Blue Industry Programmatic Framework aims to foster a symbiotic relationship between people, the planet, and prosperity by cultivating sustainable, inclusive, and resilient blue industries.

This initiative emphasizes enhancing productivity, promoting innovation, facilitating technology transfer, and supporting investment in sectors such as sustainable coastal tourism, marine spatial planning, infrastructure development, and maritime activities like shipbuilding and logistics management and the role of Ports in the Blue Economy.

 

