Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas has a New Vision for Broward County

[PLANTATION] – Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas is forging ahead with her candidacy for Broward County Commissioner District 9. This new district includes parts of Plantation, Ft. Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise, Oakland Park and unincorporated Broward.

Ruiz-Nicolas stated, “As your next Broward County Commissioner, I intend to be the voice for my constituents especially the most vulnerable members of our community. I intend to work hard to make Broward County an inclusive place to live, work, and prosper for generations to come.”

Vision

As part of her vision, she plans to create more resources for small businesses. In addition, provide more innovative public transportation solutions especially given rising gas prices, create workforce and affordable housing. As well as increase access to resources for the elderly, veterans, and other vulnerable populations.

Having worked in the public sector as an administrator at Broward County and other governmental entities for 30 years, she knows the grit and tenacity it takes to get these types of goals accomplished and is prepared to roll up her sleeves, take a hands on approach and hit the ground running.

Community Involvement

Guithele has been a successful manager and trainer in the private, public sector and non-profit organizations. She has served as President of the Haitian American Democratic Club, and Vice Chair of Hispanic Unity of Florida. In addition, Member of the Broward School Board Diversity Committee, Vice Chair of the Broward County Commission on the Status of Women. Plus, Chair of the State of Florida Minority and Women Business Development Task Force.

She has been recognized for her expertise in building and improving programs and legislation for children, families, the vulnerable populations, as well as bringing diverse groups together.

As a small business owner of a community relations company, Inspir, LLC she is a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion especially in the workplace.