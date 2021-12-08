Guide to Getting Started With Sales Enablement

The sales function in any business is an important one, as it generates profitable revenues that help expand and grow their existing assets. It’s no wonder that companies spend so much time and money trying to maximize the effectiveness of their sales and marketing processes.

One of the ways to increase cash flow and productivity within your business is by establishing and implementing a sales enablement strategy. Here’s what you need to get started.

Why Do You Need Sales Enablement?

Sales enablement is crucial because it prepares salespeople to conduct a more effective sales process and achieve improved results. The best sales enablement strategy equips sales reps with coaching, training, and content they need to succeed in their field. For instance:

Sales enablement puts an increased focus on onboarding, coaching, and development.

Sales enablement creates consistency in content and research best practices.

Sales enablement can help equip managers with employee help strategies.

Sales enablement allows reps to succeed in the long-term due to continuous learning.

Sales enablement also helps align your whole team to your sales strategy.

Businesses can use enterprise sales enablement tools and software to ensure their strategy fits their own needs. Since enterprise systems are more complex, your business must use a platform that’s designed for your workflow. Otherwise, your sales strategy will fall flat.

How to Develop a Sales Enablement Strategy

Whether you’re designing a strategy from the ground up or redefining a system that’s already in place, these steps will help you develop a foolproof sales enablement strategy in no time.

Step 1: Establish Your Methodology

To get started in sales enablement, you need to develop the right mindset. To create a cohesive strategy, you’ll need to speak to your sales team throughout this process.

To ensure you create a cohesive strategy that’s easy to implement, do the following:

Mapping the Buyer’s Journey: How, when, and why do buyers buy from you?

Develop a Strategy: Align your sales process to the ways your customers prefer to buy from you. This includes figuring out which offers appeal to them and why.

Defining Goals: Making your customers happy should be at the forefront.

Prioritize Content Creation: How will you ensure content creation stays important?

Allocate Resources: Do you have enough tools, people, or money to make this work?

Understand that you’ll have to “want” this strategy to work in order to get it off the ground.

Step 2: Aligning Sales and Marketing

This step is easy, but it’s incredibly important. Both sales and marketing need to come together to reach their separate goals. Marketing needs to understand the buyer’s needs to create content that appeals to them, while sales have to sell in a way that resonates with the buyer.

When both teams can cooperate and agree with each other, they’ll be able to prioritize the selling process, not their personal goals, which will help your sales enablement strategy grow.

Step 3: Content Creation

All businesses need to have consistent content that speaks to their customers in order for their strategy to work. Once you combine your sales and marketing departments, this will become easier. In the end, you need content that sets customer expectations by establishing trust.

Businesses don’t have to stick to one form of content or platform as long as it appeals to their audience. Determine how and at what stage of the buyer’s journey your customer base prefers to receive or consume information by using social media analytics and customer reviews.

Step 4: Tools

A major part of sales enablement is tracking data and making informed decisions based on that data. It’s important to constantly track customer data by using CRM software for its communication tools, engagement tools, roleplaying tools, intelligent tools, and call coaching.

Step 5: Training and Coaching

A sales enablement strategy will help your team prepare for success by continuously coaching, training, and developing your sales representatives. To do this, businesses need to ensure their reps are well versed and engaged in their market, products or services, and company.

The resources you create should be available and accessible at all times, so your reps understand how to communicate with your customers and clients effectively. This is especially important in hybrid work environments, where communication plays an even bigger role.