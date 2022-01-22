Grow Lights for Your Greenhouse Project: What Do You Actually Need?

Farmers need to make sure that they have taken good care of their plants in their greenhouse projects for them to flourish and thrive.

Part of this includes providing the right levels of brightness and suitable temperatures, something that is important for photosynthesis in plants.

It, therefore, means that for your greenhouse project to succeed, you need to ensure that you have chosen the perfect grow lights that provide correct illumination to your plants. These lighting systems come in handy when supplementing natural lighting.

A greenhouse project can be started anywhere in the world, including places with inadequate sunlight. It is in these places that farmers and gardeners benefit a lot from the use of grow lights.

It is important to note that plants respond to certain light wavelengths. With blue or red lights, they are able to take in a lot of chlorophyll that aids in their growth. But what do you actually need when choosing grow lights for your greenhouse project?

Types of Grow Lights

For your project to succeed, you need to make sure that you understand the different types of grow lights available in the market. In addition, you should choose an indoor greenhouse top light from the available ones to maximize the chances of your plants thriving.

Some of the most popular grow lights you need to know about include;

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs

These grow lights are the best for those people whose greenhouse projects cover large tracts of land. However, when using these lights, you should make sure that they are not too close to the plants because they emit some heat that could be harmful to your plants.

The common types of HID bulbs include the Metal Halide and the High Pressure Sodium bulb.

High Pressure Sodium: If you are running a greenhouse project specifically for budding and flowering, then the high pressure sodium grow lights are the best choice for you. The bulbs glow in red light.

Metal Halide: The metal halide grow lights are blue in color and are suitable for stimulating the growth of plants in a greenhouse.

T-5 Bulbs

If you are looking for high and efficient output in your greenhouse project, then you can consider using the T-5 bulbs.

These bulbs are also suitable for farmers and gardeners with challenges when it comes to their power bills. This is because they use relatively less power compared to other lights while serving for long periods.

LED Lights

Also known as Light Emitting Diodes, LEDs are relatively new in the market compared to the other types of grow lights. They are giving the other grow lights a run for their money when it comes to their lifespan, energy efficiency, and performance.

LED bulbs come in two colors – red and blue – the colors that have a great impact on the green coloring matter of plants. They are also light in weight and easy to install.

When it comes to power consumption, they also perform better than the T-5 bulbs discussed above. In addition, they provide a balanced emission of heat to ensure that the plants get the right temperature for them to thrive. LED lights are cheap and have a lifespan of about eleven years.

Importance of Grow Lights

Apart from ensuring that plants thrive and flourish in a greenhouse, grow lights are also important when it comes to;

Making sure that plants get enough light in situations where external natural light is insufficient. This ensures that plants have enough light for maximum production.

Extending the time for illumination. Different plants might need different levels of light as well as different amounts of time when exposed to light. With grow lights, you can adjust the lighting to the right levels and provide the required lighting to your plants as opposed to natural lighting that you might not be able to control easily.

Ensuring that plants have the right temperature and lighting for growth and maximum production. This allows enough and a constant supply of products in the market.

Conclusion

Gardeners need to follow the right lighting tips to help their plants grow stronger. This will ensure that the plants have everything that they need for production.

When it comes to lighting and temperature, they will have control over the amount of light and temperature that they need for different plants in their greenhouses.