Group Established To Review Jamaica’s Tourism Stakeholder Concerns

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett met with members of the Tourism Linkages Council and major hoteliers to discuss a range of issues including entertainment and other pertinent tourism matters.

“The meeting was used as a platform to establish a more structured communication process among tourism stakeholders. This is important to ensure that issues that arise from time to time can be properly clarified and not become misleading to the public,” Minister Bartlett said.

From the meeting, a seven-member working group led by Chairman of the Tourism Linkages Council, Mr. Adam Stewart was established. The working group will also comprise representatives from the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Jamaica Association of Villas and Attractions and leading hotel chains.

“This working group has been charged to work on the various issues discussed including entertainment, training and certification, issuing of work permits, craft vendors, ground transportation, and information for Tourism Demand Study,

The working Group will also present a proposal on the way forward within a month,” Minister Bartlett added.

The Tourism Ministry remains committed to the development of all tourism workers in Jamaica. Their invaluable and dedicated services are indispensable to sustaining our award-winning and globally-competitive tourism product.

The Ministry delivered on its 2016 promise to establish the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI) in 2017. Just recently, over 150 Jamaicans graduated from the JCTI, which means they are qualified to work anywhere in the world. This is a significant turning point in professionalism in the industry and labour market reform.

Minister Bartlett will also be working very closely with Entertainment and Culture Minister, Olivia Babsy Grange to meet with all relevant stakeholders to dissect and address upfront all concerns.