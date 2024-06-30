Business

GroceryList Named 2024 Black Ambition Semifinalist

SOUTH FLORIDAGroceryList has been selected as a 2024 Black Ambition Semifinalist! This prestigious recognition highlights their commitment to innovation and excellence in the grocery delivery and remittance space.

Black Ambition has revealed 250 exceptional Semifinalists for the 2024 Black Ambition Prize Competition. At Black Ambition, the focus is on supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs and bridging the racial opportunity and wealth gap by fostering environments where innovation can flourish. Founded by Pharrell Williams and led by Felicia Fletcher, Black Ambition is dedicated to nurturing groundbreaking ideas and uplifting diverse voices.

Rory Richards (L) and Jermain Morgan

Co-founders Rory Richards and Jermain Morgan stated, “This is a significant milestone that demonstrates we are building a brand that will benefit not only the LATAM and Caribbean regions but also all parts of the world where immigrants are supporting their loved ones. We are very excited.”

Being named a Semifinalist is a testament to GroceryList’s dedication to connecting immigrants with local merchants in Latin America and the Caribbean, enabling families to purchase groceries and essentials for their loved ones. Our mission aligns closely with Black Ambition’s goals, and we are honored to be part of such a transformative initiative.

For more information about the 2024 Black Ambition Semifinalists, click here

 

 

