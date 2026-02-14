GroceryList Hits $2.7M (JMD $500M) in Revenue, Turning Remittances Into Same-day Commerce Across the Caribbean

FORT LAUDERDALE – Most remittance platforms move money. GroceryList moves goods.

The U.S.-based startup quietly crossed US$2.7 million in revenue in 2025, reaching profitability by enabling immigrants abroad to purchase essentials from trusted local merchants for their families in Jamaica, delivered the same day.

What looks like a grocery delivery app is, essentially, a logistics and payments system. It is built for markets where retail is fragmented. Addressing, inventory visibility, and last-mile coordination are also fragmented.

GroceryList connects diaspora customers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. to 1,200+ local merchants across Jamaica. And it’s no longer just groceries.

How Customers Utilize GroceryList

Customers use the platform to purchase:

Groceries & fresh produce

Hardware supplies

Farm store items

Pharmacy items

Cooking gas

Bill payments

Wholesale club shopping

Restaurant meals

Pet store supplies



All fulfilled locally and delivered rapidly through GroceryList’s shopper and driver network.

“We didn’t set out to build a delivery app. We built the rails that turn diaspora support into real goods on a table within hours,” said Jermain Morgan, COO & Co-Founder of GroceryList. “Cross-border love is predictable. The infrastructure to serve it just didn’t exist.”

A Different Take on Remittance

Caribbean remittances reach billions each year. Yet, turning that cash into groceries, supplies, and basic home needs is still offline and inefficient.

GroceryList changes that. Families abroad do not send cash and hope for the best. They pick the exact items their loved ones need. They can track delivery in real time.

“Diaspora families don’t just want to send money. They want to solve problems immediately,” said Rory Richards, CEO & Co-Founder of GroceryList. “If a parent needs groceries, gas, medication, or even hardware supplies today, GroceryList makes that happen the same day. That’s a very different value than a wire transfer.”

Built Where Traditional E-Commerce Struggles

Large e-commerce players typically fail in smaller island markets due to inconsistent addresses, informal retail networks, and logistics gaps. GroceryList leaned into that complexity, building its own merchant onboarding, wallet flows, shopper network, and last-mile coordination layer.

This infrastructure is now used by hotels, supermarkets, and wholesalers to source produce and goods through GroceryList’s B2B network.

Regional partners include PriceSmart, Rainforest Caribbean, and Massy Foods, alongside hundreds of independent merchants.

What Comes Next

With profitability achieved, GroceryList is expanding into additional Caribbean markets while deepening its role as a diaspora commerce platform that brings groceries, pharmacy, hardware, bill pay, gas, wholesale, restaurants, and pet supplies all in one place.

The broader thesis: remittance isn’t fintech. It’s commerce, logistics, and local economic activation wrapped into one.