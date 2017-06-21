Grenadian, Curtis Bailey wins Sandals Diamond Award

2016 Grenada Sandals Diamond Winner, Curtis Bailey: An Inspiration in the Tourism Industry

St. George’s, Grenada — A young Grenadian’s commitment to personal improvement and service excellence has been recognized by Sandals La Source.

Certified member of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Curtis Bailey was named the Sandals La Source 2016 Diamond Winner at its annual Sandals Prestige Awards held recently.

Curtis began his service with Sandals La Source in 2014 as a beach attendant. His manager, Devon Boota recognized his potential and encouraged him to begin training in Scuba Diving. The GBSS graduate did not waste a minute and quickly signed up to be PADI certified, an opportunity provided to all Sandals’ staff free of cost. From there, he diligently worked his way up the ranks, moving from Open Water Diver to Rescue Diver within one year.

He did as much diving as he could and in 2015 became a certified Dive Master officially joining Sandals Aqua Center Dive Team. From there he did not get complacent, but took on the challenge of the Sandals/ PADI Scuba Instructor program in St. Lucia and excelled.

After successful completion of this certification, Curtis kept pushing and last year was awarded by PADI as the top certification salesman, in the entire Sandals chain.

“Curtis Bailey is humble, diligent and disciplined. He is the employee who goes the extra mile to serve when called on. He also carries out his job with a high level of professionalism, which leads return visitors to request to dive with him specifically”, noted Boota.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher attended the Sandals La Source Prestige Awards and delivered a presentation on the ten qualities that employees can control for their own excellence. She said, “Curtis’ story is certainly an inspirational one, showing young people in the service industry that hard work and dedication pays off.”

Minister of Tourism & Civil Aviation Hon. Clarice Modeste-Curwen, who was guest of honor at the Prestige Awards, congratulated young Curtis and wished him the best in his bright future in making memorable experiences for visitors to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

Curtis Bailey will represent Grenada at the Sandals Ultimate Awards which will take place later this year in Jamaica.