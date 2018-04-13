Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort Among Top 3 Luxury Hotels in Caribbean

GRAND ANSE BEACH, Grenada – Having consistently achieved the highest benchmarks in the hospitality industry, Grenada’s family owned and operated Spice Island Beach Resort has been rated among the top 3 luxury hotels in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor reviewers in the company’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Now in its 16th year, the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards are determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. TripAdvisor recognized 8,095 properties in 2018.

“TripAdvisor reviews are invaluable to us as they affirm our commitment to providing a level of unobtrusive service that is unparalleled in the industry. They are used by management to constantly assess performance, and among other things, reward employees who go the extra mile for our guests,” said Sir Royston Hopkin KCMG, chairman and managing director of Spice Island Beach Resort.

“Ultimately, this achievement belongs to our staff and management team. It is an unequivocal testament to all the hard work that goes into tailoring memorable experiences based on the unique vacation personalities of our esteemed guests,” said Sir Royston.

Tucked away on a spectacular stretch of Grand Anse Beach just 10 minutes from the airport, Spice Island Beach Resort encompasses 64 elegantly-appointed suites including three private pool suite categories as well as luxurious beachfront accommodations which open directly onto the sand.