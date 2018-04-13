Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort Among Top 3 Luxury Hotels in Caribbean
Spice Island Beach Resort a Top Luxury Caribbean Hotel in 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards
GRAND ANSE BEACH, Grenada – Having consistently achieved the highest benchmarks in the hospitality industry, Grenada’s family owned and operated Spice Island Beach Resort has been rated among the top 3 luxury hotels in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor reviewers in the company’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Now in its 16th year, the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards are determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. TripAdvisor recognized 8,095 properties in 2018.
“TripAdvisor reviews are invaluable to us as they affirm our commitment to providing a level of unobtrusive service that is unparalleled in the industry. They are used by management to constantly assess performance, and among other things, reward employees who go the extra mile for our guests,” said Sir Royston Hopkin KCMG, chairman and managing director of Spice Island Beach Resort.
“Ultimately, this achievement belongs to our staff and management team. It is an unequivocal testament to all the hard work that goes into tailoring memorable experiences based on the unique vacation personalities of our esteemed guests,” said Sir Royston.
Tucked away on a spectacular stretch of Grand Anse Beach just 10 minutes from the airport, Spice Island Beach Resort encompasses 64 elegantly-appointed suites including three private pool suite categories as well as luxurious beachfront accommodations which open directly onto the sand.
“This year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels recognize thousands of exceptional accommodations that received the highest marks for value, service, amenities and overall experience from travelers worldwide,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.
“Millions of reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community informed this list of winners that will inspire and help travelers plan and book their next amazing trip,” noted Ferencsik.
Recently, Spice Island Beach Resort received the ultimate distinction for hotels – the AAA Five Diamond Award. This marks the second consecutive year the resort was selected based on the evaluations of professional AAA inspectors. The coveted distinction was only bestowed upon seven other resorts throughout the Caribbean.
Spice Island Beach Resort is also a proud recipient of the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 Six Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.