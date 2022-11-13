Grenada Welcomes New & Resumed Air Service From Canada

St. George’s, Grenada – As the winter season approaches and Canadians seek warm weather destinations, Grenada is pleasured to welcome new direct flights with Air Canada and Sunwing Airlines.

Air Canada Resumes Flights

Air Canada resumed its nonstop service from Toronto starting November 3, 2022, through April 2023, on Thursdays and Sundays, departing at 9:30am from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and landing in Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 3:55pm.

Sunwing Airlines New Service

Sunwing Airlines started its nonstop, year-round service on November 6, 2022, on Sundays, departing at 10:15am from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and landing in Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 4:35pm.

Official welcome ceremonies were held for each carrier at the VIP Government Lounge, at Maurice Bishop International Airport. Both flights were almost full capacity.

Grenada has been experiencing a surge in air traffic with new and returning flights and will see further added capacity from Europe in the coming weeks.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said, “Canada is our fourth largest market with an average length of stay of 12 days. Arrivals from that market were significantly impacted as Canada was one of the last markets to fully open back up for travel. We are pleased that the Canadian government has now relaxed restrictions on non-vaccinated Canadian citizens to travel. Our team in Canada has been working diligently with travel advisors and tour operators, on exciting co-op campaigns and incentive schemes and feedback from operators is that future loads are quite healthy.”

Rebound From The Pandemic

Speaking at the arrival ceremonies, Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, the Honourable Dennis Cornwall stated, “At this time when the convenience of travel is a pivotal factor to attracting international visitors, the resumption of direct service from Canada is critical as we continue to rebuild from the pandemic.” The Minister further stated, “To effectively meet the present and future travel demand for Grenada, we have taken on a major refurbishment project at the Maurice Bishop International Airport and travelers can expect to see improvements, which include resurfacing and expansion of the airstrip to facilitate a more spacious landing for aircraft and increasing visibility by adding lighting to the landing point.”

For 2023, seat capacity from Canada will be 27,745 which represents a 52% increase over 2019.