Grenada’s Tourism Performance Maintains Hot Streak with Double Digit Growth

Grenada reports increased cruise, yachting and stay-over arrivals for first half of 2018

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – Continuing the momentum from 2017’s record tourism numbers Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean reports strong growth in overall arrivals for the first half of 2018.

The three performance indicators, cruise, stayover and yacht arrivals contributed to an overall increase of 21.2 percent, when compared to the same period in 2017.

Additionally, the latest Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) statistics released this June ranked Grenada in the top three markets for increased growth in tourist arrivals from the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Stayover Arrivals

Stayover arrivals increased by 10.7 percent, with the largest market, the U.S. showing a significant 18.1 percent increase year-to-date.

The U.S. market share was more than 50 percent in June with the largest feeder markets being New York, Florida and New Jersey. Canada provided a growth of 8.56 percent.

Addressing the positive numbers, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher said, “We are happy that Pure Grenada maintains this hot streak with double digit growth and the destination continues to be trending internationally. It is evident that all our hard work is paying off with these great results. Team Grenada will continue its efforts to ensure that the strong positive growth remains through the end of 2018.”

Cruise and Yacht Arrivals

Cruise arrivals from January-June grew by 26.5 percent with yachting arrivals increasing by 9 percent and yachting calls by 8.5 percent. This placed Grenada fourth by the CTO June report for positive growth in cruise passenger arrivals behind Bermuda, Curacao and Martinique.

Manager for Nautical Development, Nikoyan Roberts was positive on the forecast for the cruise industry saying, “Our private/public sector cruise consultancy project is going well and it will improve our services and offerings thereby making Grenada even more desirable in the eyes of cruise itinerary planners.”

Adding to the CTO’s tourism performance numbers, Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen highlighted during a local press conference that flight calls to the destination for the first half of the year increased by 24.6 percent over the same period in 2017 with notable increases from Air Canada, LIAT and private aircrafts.