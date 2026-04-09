Travel

Grenada Tourism Authority Bolsters Market Presence with Strategic Barbados Mission

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
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Grenada marketing campaignsSt. George, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) continues to strengthen regional ties with a recently completed sales mission to Barbados. This mission formed part of a continuous effort to strengthen regional ties. It also aims to ensure Grenada remains a destination of choice, not only internationally, but regionally.

The mission aimed to support direct talks with key tourism stakeholders. These included travel agents, corporate partners, and airline partners. These engagements allowed the GTA to evaluate the destination’s performance across various sectors. At the same time, the GTA identified new opportunities for growth in the luxury, experiential, and multi-destination travel segments.

Marketing Campaigns: Annual Festivals

A key focus of the mission was promoting Grenada’s vibrant annual festivals. These included Spicemas, the Grenada Chocolate Festival, and the newest event, the Lobster, Lambie and Seafood Festival.

CTO Air Connectivity Summit - Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Stacey Liburd
Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Stacey Liburd

“These regional missions are critical to fostering the partnerships that drive our tourism growth,” Stated Mrs. Stacey Liburd, CEO of the GTA, “Our discussions with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) and other industry leaders have laid a solid foundation for future joint marketing initiatives and improved airlift connectivity, positioning Grenada as a multi-dimensional Caribbean leader”.

Strategic Media Engagements

The GTA further extended its reach through strategic media engagements. With airline partner Virgin Atlantic, the delegation ran a radio competition. The prize was a roundtrip ticket to Grenada. This generated significant excitement.

“Our mission in Barbados enables information sharing which gives agents the confidence to effectively speak about Grenada’s evolving products,” said Samantha Thomas, Marketing Executive at the GTA.

“Through our training sessions and interviews, we saw an immediate surge in interest for our diverse accommodation sector and upcoming festivals. Providing these partners with real-time tools and event details ensures that the high demand we’re seeing translates directly into economic growth for Grenada.”

With a strong events calendar coming up, the GTA will keep building on this mission’s momentum. It will stay focused on regional partnerships. This will help drive steady, long-term growth in arrivals.

By connecting on-island experiences with regional travel trade, Grenada keeps raising its profile. It remains a top choice for discerning Caribbean travelers.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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