Grenada Tourism Authority and Royalton Grenada Reconnect With New York City Travel Agents

Grenada
Executives from Grenada Tourism Authority and Blue Diamond Resorts host dinner for top New York City travel advisors: Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority (center left); Todd Kirlik, Senior Director, Trade Sales & Business Development, Blue Diamond Resorts (center right); Layra Liriano, Manager, Sales & Account Development (far left); Alejandro Rodríguez, Director of Marketing & PR, Blue Diamond Resorts (second left); Christine Noel-Horsford, Director of Sales, USA, Grenada Tourism Authority (second right); and Zachary Samuel, Sales Representative, USA, Grenada Tourism Authority (far right).
[ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada] – A touch of Grenada’s spice and charm was on display recently as the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and Royalton Grenada welcomed New York City travel agents to a private dinner at the Kimberly Hotel’s Empire Steakhouse. As part of its ongoing recovery efforts, the GTA continued its strategy of moving from Zoom to meeting in-person with agents to reconnect and share destination developments.

“We’re really excited about where Grenada is heading and we’re spreading the news with our cherished travel advisors,” said Christine Noel-Horsford, Director of Sales, USA, Grenada Tourism Authority. “Grenada is seeing an increase in arrivals and air partners are pleased with their loads and we are also looking forward to healthy numbers for July/August with our upcoming Carriacou Regatta and the return of Spicemas this year. This event, along with others we have planned, are geared to share the good news and our team is working closely with the travel trade to ensure that they have the knowledge and tools to sell the destination with confidence.”

Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority, kicked off the evening’s festivities thanking travel advisors and members of the media for attending and assuring them Grenada is open for business and ready to welcome their clients.

Ms. Roach noted, “With more people getting back to travel, Grenada has been busy ensuring its tourism product is equipped to deliver unforgettable memories. The destination rescinded its COVID entry requirements back in April, Spicemas is back and you can expect more festivals and events in the future.”

The GTA’s Christine Noel-Horsford and Zachary Samuel also spoke at the event sharing destination updates, including flights added for Spicemas by Caribbean Airlines, Jet Blue’s continued daily service from JFK, and American Airlines’ daily service from Miami and once per week service from Charlotte, the Grenada Travel Expert Program as well as highlighting a number of the destination’s popular attractions and festivals.

Diamond Resorts Grenada
Executives from Blue Diamond Resorts from L to R: Layra Liriano, Manager, Sales & Account Development, Todd Kirlik, Senior Director, Trade Sales & Business Development, Blue Diamond Resorts, Alejandro Rodríguez, Director of Marketing & PR, Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts’ Todd Kirlik, Sr Director of Trade Sales, and Layra Liriano, Business Development Manager, spoke on behalf of the Royalton Grenada, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, sharing updates on the hotel including an overview of its current offerings and amenities as well as current benefits and promotions for travel advisors, such as their loyalty program, BD Agents Rewards.

 

