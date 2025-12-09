Grenada Steps Up into New Role in Global Internet Governance

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada — Grenada has taken an important step toward strengthening its digital resilience. It is deepening its role in global Internet governance with the signing of the Convention on the Packet Clearing House Organization. This treaty establishes PCH as an intergovernmental body dedicated to global Internet stability and security.

The treaty opens the door for Grenada to participate directly in the governance of an international organization. This organization shapes key aspects of global Internet infrastructure.

It’s a big step for the small island. The treaty is especially relevant for climate-vulnerable nations. These nations rely on robust, secure, and redundant networks for economic continuity, disaster response, and national security.

The signature is only Grenada’s initial act of accession. The Convention now proceeds to the Government for review. This leads to formal ratification, the constitutional step required for Grenada to become a full Party to the treaty. Only then will its provisions enter into force.

If ratified, Grenada would become the first Caribbean country to join the treaty framework. This positions the island as an early regional voice in an emerging layer of global Internet governance.

The Convention gives member states access to global coordination, operational support, and capacity-building. This includes Internet Exchange Points, DNS root services, and cybersecurity readiness. It also formalizes PCH’s mandate to strengthen “the stability, security, and resilience of critical digital communication services and facilities throughout the world.”

PCH’s Secretariat is self-funding, operates on a not-for-profit basis, and is bound by principles of neutrality, non-discrimination, and fair competition.

The treaty was signed on December 2 by Bill Woodcock, Secretary-General of Packet Clearing House. Vincent Roberts, Chairman of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), also signed it.

The signing occurred during a ceremony at the Connected Caribbean Summit, held at Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Grande Anse.

“PCH is pleased to formalise our longstanding commitment to work alongside Grenada’s leadership in building a secure, resilient Internet for its citizens,” Woodcock said.

Roberts described PCH as a “reliable partner,” citing its long history of supporting continuous upgrades to Grenada’s critical Internet infrastructure.

For nearly two decades, PCH has contributed to Grenada’s Internet development. This includes stabilizing the .GD domain and rebuilding networks after Hurricane Ivan. They also upgraded the Grenada Internet Exchange Point and deployed multiple root nameservers.

Grenada has long benefited from PCH’s technical support—and would continue to do so regardless. But ratification would give the Caribbean nation a vote in how PCH’s resources are allocated, which projects are prioritized, and which technologies the organization develops.

That would represent a seat, a say, and a stake in the systems that keep the global Internet running.

For a small state on the global stage, that’s more than continuity. It’s leverage.