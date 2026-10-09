Grenada Launches Pure Experiences Tours

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada — The Grenada Tourism Authority will launch Pure Experiences in mid-October. This initiative will spotlight locally operated tours and activities across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The curated collection will help travelers discover Grenada through its people, culture and natural attractions. At the same time, it will give participating tourism businesses a distinct marketing identity and broader promotional reach.

“The value of tourism is also measured by the opportunities it creates for our people,” said Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, chief of operations and acting CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Local guides, artisans and community enterprises bring knowledge and skills that enrich the visitor experience. Through Pure Experiences, we aim to broaden their participation in the sector and help tourism’s benefits reach further into our communities.”

Pure Experiences will feature authentic local connections, personalized service and responsible travel, with an emphasis on safety, quality and professionalism. The collection is expected to include culture and heritage tours, culinary experiences, nature and adventure excursions, marine activities, wellness offerings, arts and crafts, agriculture and community-led experiences.

“For the experience-led traveler, choosing what to do is an important part of choosing where to go,” Chief Marketing Officer Tornia Charles said. “Pure Experiences will help us present the range of activities available across our three islands more clearly, so visitors can plan around their interests and discover offerings they might otherwise overlook.”

Ahead of the wider launch, the tourism authority hosted a Pure Experiences familiarization trip for four regional travel agents from Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Trinidad. A Grenadian journalist joined them. Participants experienced local activities firsthand and met the people behind them. This helped support informed travel recommendations and media coverage.

The Grenada Tourism Authority will use trip feedback to improve the program and its marketing. This will happen before the wider rollout. The focus is to help visitors find locally led Grenada tours. It will also help them find Caribbean travel experiences that match their interests.