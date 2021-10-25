Gregory Isaacs’ Contribution to Reggae Commemorated in UK Exhibition

by Howard Campbell

[LONDON, England] – To celebrate Gregory Isaacs’ contribution to reggae in the United Kingdom, a three-month exhibition looking at the singer’s legacy, opens October 26 in Harrow, London.

The event’s launch coincides with Black History Month which is commemorated in October throughout the UK where Isaacs retains a loyal following.

He died from cancer in Harrow on October 25, 2010 at age 60.

The exhibition — which contains interviews, photos and music — is being held at The Headstone Manor Museum.

Gregory Isaacs Jnr., the singer’s son who lives in Harrow, contributed personal items to the exhibit which he says is fitting given his father’s ties to Harrow.

“This is where he died. The community has taken him to heart,” said Isaacs Jnr., who noted his father’s selflessness.

“He was a consummate professional who opened doors for so many artists,” he stated.

Approximately five years ago, a Blue Plaque was placed at 59 Weald Lane in Harrow, address of the house where he died.

Night Nurse

In September, Isaacs’ 1982 album Night Nurse was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry for sales of over 60,000 copies in the UK.

That set contains the title song which was Isaacs’ signature.

Born in West Kingston, Gregory Isaacs has one of the most impressive catalogs in reggae. His many hit songs include All I Have is Love, Love is Overdue, Soon Forward, Tune In and Rumours.

His career was badly affected by years of drug abuse which saw him jailed several times. In 2016, he was awarded the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth highest honor, by the country’s government.