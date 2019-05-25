Debra Lee Appointed Director of Sales Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has appointed Debra Lee as Director of Sales for the Southeast, Southwest, West and Caribbean markets.

William D. Talbert III, CDME, GMCVB president and CEO announced the news and welcomes Lee to the position after a strong tenure of 20 years in sales, marketing and public relations with a specific concentration in the Caribbean and Latin American markets.

“We are excited to welcome Debra to the GMCVB where she will assist in taking the Miami and the Beaches brand to the next level through her knowledge and expertise of the marketplace,” says Talbert. “We have no doubt that Debra will become a key player in the southern markets and that she will help illustrate the destination through her relationships, interactive events and exposure in press.”

Lee has forged a career in the travel industry, working with key travel companies such as American Airlines, AA Vacations and Travelport.

Most recently, she served as the Business Development Officer for the Jamaica Tourist Board. Within her role at the GMCVB, Lee will play a crucial part in further developing relationships with travel advisors in top feeder markets within the U.S. and Caribbean territories.

“I am eager to join the stellar team at the GMCVB and to share the vibrant, inspiring and unique culture of the destination with the rest of the world,” said Debra. “Miami and the Beaches have always held a special place in my heart and it has been a career goal of mine to work with the destination, spotlighting all the experiences and offerings that make it so special.”

Lee holds a degree from the University of Miami in Communications with a major in Public Relations and a minor in Marketing and hails from the island of Jamaica.