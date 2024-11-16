Gramps Morgan Rocks Dominica and St. Vincent Ahead of Buju Banton Concert

NEW YORK – Gramps Morgan continues an amazing 2024 with performances in Dominica and St. Vincent. In addition to performing at Buju Banton’s sold-out USA and Canadian concerts, he will open for Buju Banton again on Nov 17th in New York. Gramps Morgan is also a featured artist on the Grammy-nominated Wailers Album, Evolution.

Of his recent performance in St Vincent, Gramps Morgan said, “St. Vincent was along time in the making. I’ve been requested for a few years now to perform there and I’m happy it has finally transpired. It was great to share the stage with the great voice of Romain Virgo, Jamiel, and my son Jemere Morgan. I’ll be returning very soon to do my Concert. This was just a small appearance so I’m looking forward to my return.”

In Dominica, at the World Creole Music Festival, Gramps says of his performance, “The set that I put together for my show was a normal Gramps Morgan set. This included songs of the past and my most recent album, ‘Positive Vibration’. The way the show was put together was very strategic.”