Gramps Morgan Honored with Jacob Miller Award

LAUDERHILL – Gramps Morgan had a crowning moment at the 43rd Annual International Reggae & World Music Awards. Here, he won two awards.

Reflecting on the Jacob Miller Award for Best Male Vocalist and his honorary Inspirational Song award for “People Like You,” he is fixed on legacy, healing, and the responsibility of carrying reggae music forward.

“I’m humbled,” he said. “To be nominated alone just makes me feel that the world is watching and the world is listening.”

Singers in Reggae Music

At a time when dancehall energy dominates the Jamaican music landscape, Gramps proudly champions the importance of singers in reggae music. He shouted out artists like Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo. Moreover, he mentioned other artists who keep melody, emotion, and soul as part of Jamaican culture.

Though Gramps was too young to truly know Jacob Miller personally before his passing, he spoke reverently about the legendary singer’s influence on Morgan Heritage and reggae performance culture.

“To have a Jacob Miller award on my desk… ” It’s humbling,” he said. “It’s like Jacob Miller saying, ‘Well done.’”

As for “People Like You,” which was released in 2020, Gramps explained that the song emerged during one of the darkest emotional periods of the pandemic era, while grieving the loss of his uncle and witnessing a world struggling with death, uncertainty, and fractured relationships.

The song, originally connected to Canadian artist Johnny Reid and songwriter Jody Maher, found its emotional home through Gramps’ voice.

“It wasn’t meant to be a funeral song,” he explained. “It was about giving people their flowers.”

That line alone captured why Gramps Morgan feels increasingly important in today’s musical climate.

“There are many different flavors in the ice cream shop,” he laughed, acknowledging there is room for every sound and style in Jamaican music. Yet his commitment remains: music is ministry.

“Certain songs really trigger emotions,” he admitted. “It’s like a ministry… through music.”

Country Reggae

Even his appearance at the awards reflected reinvention and confidence. Dressed sharply in a tailored red suit, Gramps looked every bit the global statesman reggae now requires. He openly discussed his transition into the “country reggae” lane. This sound expanded organically during the pandemic and has since earned him international recognition far beyond traditional reggae audiences.

Still, despite the crossover success, he said: “I am a reggae man at heart.”

Currently, Gramps is working on separate albums while preparing for major international tours, including performances with Buju Banton, Stephen Marley, and even upcoming dates connected to dancehall icon Beenie Man.