Gramps Morgan Elated To Perform On Beres and Buju’s Intimate Concert

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Arriving via police escort to beat the traffic, Gramps Morgan arrived at thePlantation Cove in St. Ann to perform at the Intimate Concert on Jan 4th, 2025. A few days earlier on New Year’s Eve, Gramps Morgan had headlined the Jamaica Fireworks Festival to a packed Ocho Rios Bay Beach with thousands in attendance.

Gramps Morgan attended the Intimate concert with his son Jemere Morgan and brother Mojo Morgan. Together they greeted PM Holness at the event. Gramps Morgan took the stage with Buju Banton to perform their hit duet “Psalm 23” and also performed his solo hit “People Like You”.

Of his performance, Gramps Morgan said, “Amazing to see reggae in its glory, this festival can only grow from here. The vision of my brother Buju and Uncle Beres shows the love of the genre and craft. It’s an example next to none. I look forward to seeing this event grow and I want to perform on its next staging as a solo artist. It’s also good to be there with my Brother Mojo Morgan and my son Jemere Morgan.”