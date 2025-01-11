Entertainment

Gramps Morgan Elated To Perform On Beres and Buju’s Intimate Concert

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read
Buju Banton and Gramps Morgan - Intimate Concert

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Arriving via police escort to beat the traffic, Gramps Morgan arrived at thePlantation Cove in St. Ann to perform at the Intimate Concert on Jan 4th, 2025. A few days earlier on New Year’s Eve, Gramps Morgan had headlined the Jamaica Fireworks Festival to a packed Ocho Rios Bay Beach with thousands in attendance.

Gramps Morgan attended the Intimate concert with his son Jemere Morgan and brother Mojo Morgan. Together they greeted PM Holness at the event. Gramps Morgan took the stage with Buju Banton to perform their hit duet “Psalm 23” and also performed his solo hit “People Like You”.

Buju Banton and Gramps Morgan - Intimate Concert
Buju Banton and Gramps Morgan performing @ Intimate Concert

Of his performance, Gramps Morgan said, “Amazing to see reggae in its glory, this festival can only grow from here. The vision of my brother Buju and Uncle Beres shows the love of the genre and craft. It’s an example next to none. I look forward to seeing this event grow and I want to perform on its next staging as a solo artist. It’s also good to be there with my Brother Mojo Morgan and my son Jemere Morgan.”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Reggae Producers Steely & Clevie set to release new album, Digital Revolution

December 21, 2010

Gramps Morgan on a Solo Journey

November 23, 2008

Commentary with Winston Barnes: GAZA vs GULLY

December 9, 2009

Treat Mom To A Mother’s Day Super Classic Extravaganza

April 9, 2012
Back to top button