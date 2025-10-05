Grammy Award Consideration for Kēvens’ Call To Balance Album

LOS ANGELES – For much of his career, Kēvens has experimented with different genres. This pattern makes it difficult to define his sound. A pioneer of Electronic Dance Music (EDM), he maintained his eclectic drive on Call To Balance, his 2024 album.

That eight-song set is up for Grammy Award consideration in the Album of The Year and Best Global Music Album categories. The Recording Academy named its preliminary lists for the 2026 ceremony on October 3.

“It feels surreal to be talking about the Grammys. When I first submitted my Call To Balance album, I included a note explaining that my personal musical genre, ReggaeEDM, was not listed among the official categories, so I suggested the ones where I thought the album might fit,” said Kēvens. ”Shortly after, I heard back that I would be entered in the Best Reggae Album category, with the screening committee reviewing every song before making a final decision.”

Grammy Award Consideration Categories

On October 1, I received confirmation from the Grammys. After listening to the full album, the committee decided to move my entry to Album of The Year and Best Global Music Album.”

Released approximately one year ago, Call To Balance contains songs that reflect the old school dancehall and dub sounds from Jamaica. Kēvens first heard these in Miami during his youth. Its lead track, Save Me, is a call for global stability. Meanwhile, Sonadores Legales is a Spanish version of Legal Dreamers, which addresses the plight of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Kēvens Early Years

In the early 1990s, Kēvens was a member of Le Coup, a Miami fusion band. The band also included Anthony Booker and Richard Booker, Bob Marley’s younger brothers. As a solo act, he released songs like We Play Music and Freedom For Unity. These are considered forerunners to the EDM sound that exploded 10 years ago through acts like Major Lazer.

While the official Grammy nominees will be announced on November 7, Kēvens said the considerations, “Mean the world to me.”

The 2026 Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.