GraceKennedy Opens Applications for 2026 Jamaican Birthright Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GraceKennedy (GK), a leading Jamaican conglomerate with a global reach, has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Jamaican Birthright Programme. This initiative is specifically designed for second and third-generation Jamaican university students residing in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers them a unique opportunity to reconnect with their heritage through an immersive six-week cultural and professional internship in Jamaica.

Programme Mission and Vision

According to GK Group CEO, Frank James, “With deep roots in Jamaica and a global presence, GraceKennedy is committed to investing in the next generation of leaders. These leaders will carry our nation’s story into boardrooms, classrooms, operating rooms, and creative spaces around the world. It is about more than visiting Jamaica, it is about experiencing it in a way that builds belonging, pride, and purpose.”

History and Impact

Launched in 2004, the GK Jamaican Birthright Programme has enriched the lives of more than 60 participants. Over the years, the programme has immersed interns in Jamaica’s civic, cultural, and professional environments. It combines hands-on work placements within GraceKennedy’s diverse business units with curated cultural and heritage experiences. This blend equips students with valuable career skills while deepening their sense of identity and connection to Jamaica.

Highlights from the 2025 Programme

The recently concluded 2025 edition ran from June 23 to August 6, welcoming four outstanding students:

Abigail Ralph (McGill University, Canada)

(McGill University, Canada) Lauren Roach (University of Miami, USA)

(University of Miami, USA) Josiah Royes (Hofstra University, USA)

(Hofstra University, USA) Kyrah McIntosh (Liverpool Hope University, UK)

Their journey in Jamaica included professional development sessions and meetings with distinguished national leaders. Meetings were held with Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Linton Allen, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

A major component of the programme, the Heritage Pathway tours, took interns to various cultural landmarks and historical sites across the island. These experiences provided meaningful insights into Jamaica’s rich heritage. They also allowed participants to reflect on their own personal and cultural connections.

As Abigail Ralph, a recent neuroscience graduate, expressed, “I’ve always loved being of Jamaican heritage, but for the first time, I felt fully part of Jamaica, like I belonged.”

Programme Partners and Supporters

The success of the Birthright Programme is bolstered by the commitment of numerous public and private sector organizations. These organizations are dedicated to nation-building and engaging the Jamaican youth diaspora.

Key partners include Island Car Rentals (official transportation partner), Caribbean Airlines (official airline partner), and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

The 2025 programme received additional support from Jakes Hotel, River Rapids, Chukka Caribbean, Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, FLOW Jamaica, Juici Patties, Island Grill, Urban Development Corporation, The Bob Marley Foundation, Burger King Jamaica, Restaurants of Jamaica, The Port Authority of Jamaica, YS Falls, The National Gallery, and the Jamaica Music Museum.

Contributions from GraceKennedy subsidiaries also played a significant role. These contributions included Hi-Lo Food Stores, Grace Foods & Services, and World Brands Services.

Eligibility and Application Details

Second and third-generation Jamaican university students can apply for the 2026 GK Birthright Programme. The age range for applicants is 18 to 25. They must currently live in the US, UK, or Canada. This is a unique chance to experience Jamaica in a profound and transformative way.

For more information or to submit an application, visit www.gracekennedy.com.