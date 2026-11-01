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Apply Now: GraceKennedy Jamaica Internship Deadline Nears

GraceKennedy Birthright Programme 2027 applications close November 30, 2026

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 minutes ago
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KINGSTON, Jamaica — University students with Jamaican roots, apply now for the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme 2027 before the November 30, 2026 deadline. The all-expenses-paid, six-week summer internship in Jamaica combines professional placements with cultural immersion for eligible second- and third-generation Jamaicans in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.

The programme will select four students: two from the United States, one from Canada and one from the United Kingdom. The programme plans to begin in June 2027.

GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme

Who can apply for the Jamaica summer internship?

The 2027 programme is open to second- and third-generation Jamaicans ages 18 to 25 who are enrolled at a university in the United States, Canada or United Kingdom. Applicants should review the official programme terms for complete eligibility requirements.

What does the GraceKennedy Birthright Programme cover?

The programme combines hands-on work experience with opportunities to explore Jamaican history, culture and traditions. GraceKennedy’s programme information lists these benefits:

  • Round-trip airfare from select international airports.
  • Housing accommodations.
  • Ground transportation to and from work and scheduled activities.
  • A weekly stipend.
  • Professional placements aligned with participants’ fields of study, plus mentorship and networking opportunities.

When is the application deadline?

Applications close November 30, 2026, for the summer 2027 programme. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to in-person interviews in Miami, New York, Toronto and London in spring 2027. Miami interviews provide a South Florida connection for eligible diaspora students.

How to apply

Visit the official GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme page, review the terms and conditions, and follow the application link. For additional information, contact [email protected].

Apply now—submit your application before November 30, 2026, for the opportunity to build career skills and reconnect with your Jamaican heritage.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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