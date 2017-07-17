Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival; A Delicious Fun-Filled Experience

Queens, NY – Every Summer, for the last seven years thousands have eagerly flocked to Roy Wilkins Park in Queens for the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival to enjoy a sizzling day of mouthwatering jerk foods, cooking contests, celebrities, cultural performances, reggae, soca and dancehall music.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival annual celebration of Caribbean culture will take place on Sunday, July 23 and promises an exciting entertainment package of top-tier performers delivering another delicious fun-filled experience.

“We have upped the ante this year and have signed Grammy Award winning reggae group, Morgan Heritage to perform on the Main Stage,” said an exciting Eddy Edwards, one of the Managing Partners of Jamaican Jerk Festival NY, LLC, who is totally psyched about the upcoming event.

“This is our 7th year in New York and we are planning to make it a memorable festival with an out-of-this-world experience for our patrons.” Known to deliver only the best for the largest Caribbean Food Festival in the United States, Edwards is making a promise he plans to definitely keep.

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Main Stage Performances

Morgan Heritage’s long list of hits sets the stage for a sing-along segment, as their fans will certainly join them in song when they perform.

Also scheduled to appear is Barrington Levy, another artist with an extensive catalogue of hits as well as Konshens, one of dancehall’s constant hit makers since serving notice in 2012 with the release of his hits Gal A Bubble, Do Sum’n and Pull Up to Mi Bumper.

Soca sensation Alison Hinds will add more spice to the main stage concert and with support from Platinum Kids, Ragashanti and Dubmaster Chris patrons can expect the cool Jerk Festival vibe they have come to know and love.

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Cook-Off Pavilion

It will be fierce competition in the Cook-Off Pavilion as chefs and celebrities will battle for top honors. Celebrity and Corporate Executive Chef of BB King’s, Chef Wenford Patrick Simpson will be on hand to wow festivalgoers with his culinary delights.

See also: NY Mayor and Lisa Hanna to compete in Jerk Festival Celebrity Challenge

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Cultural Stage

The Cultural Stage will fire up early with performances by storyteller and comedian Blakka Ellis, Dr. Sue, and Braata Folk Singers with traditional folk performances.

Rising stars Dylan, ShaMain and Yoncia will be sure to impress patrons with noteworthy performances.

Patrons will roam the extensive food court feasting on a variety of foods, visit Arts & Crafts vendors, Corporate Row featuring sampling and giveaways as well as the Kidz Fun Zone.

Year after year, jerk lovers attend this all-encompassing festival seeking out the best jerk foods, friends they haven’t seen in forever and a multitude of events that offer something for everyone – from the gates open at 12 p.m. till the headliner closes the Main Stage at 8 p.m.

Advanced tickets to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival NY are available online or at selected retail outlets in the tri-state area. Children 10 and under are admitted free.

The 7th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is presented by Jamaican Jerk Festival NY, LLC, in association with VP Records. Sponsors are Grace Foods, Ding, Power 106, Reggae King Radio, Street Hype and Tower Isle Patties.