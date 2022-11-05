The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches App, Free NFT & Concierge Service

MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival organizers have rolled out the festival’s application (App) which is available for download on Apple and Android platforms. In celebration of their 20th anniversary, the first 3,000 guests who download the app will receive a free non-fungible token (NFT), with commemorative artwork by Jamaican artist Lisa Remey.

Concierge Service

The festival is also launching its “Jerk Eats” concierge service. Guests can order meals in advance without joining a line or before they arrive at the festival. This is a first and the roll-out is being introduced through the Boston Jerk vendor with the goal to expand to all festival vendors in the future.

“We are truly excited about these new offerings to our guests,” stated Marie McMorris, Product Development Associate, “Similar to Uber Eats, our Jerk Eats concierge service allows guests to order their meals, choose a convenient pick-up time and collect their order at a designated service area through the festival’s app.” The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is once again raising the bar, elevating the customer’s experience and offering value to guests and sponsors through innovative activations.

This year’s event will be staged on Sunday, November 13 at Miramar Regional Park. It marks the triumphant return from a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. The anticipation is high, as festival fans are excited about the many new and exciting features. In addition, the promotions in place to celebrate this milestone occasion.

Signature Caribbean Event

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is the signature Caribbean event merging food, music, and entertainment in South Florida. Every year over 15,000 fun-loving guests attend the event to immerse themselves in a cultural Caribbean experience beyond their imagination. Patrons can download the app from the Google Play Store or the iTunes app store by searching Jamaican Jerk Festival.

The 20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is presented by Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc. in association with Partners for Youth Foundation. Sponsors are Grace Foods, Publix Super Markets, The City of Miramar, Waste Pro, and Visit Lauderdale. Plus, Guinness, The Jamaica Tourist Board, Memorial Hospital, National Weekly, WAVS 1170 and HOT105.