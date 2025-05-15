Grabba Leaf: Official Sponsor Best Of The Best Music Fest

MIAMI — Best Of The Best Music Fest is proud to announce Grabba Leaf as the Official Sponsor of the 19th annual installment of the premier Caribbean music experience, set to take place on Sunday, May 25th, 2025 at Bayfront Park in Miami.

Grabba Leaf is a top name in the premium natural tobacco industry. Their partnership shows a shared commitment to celebrating Caribbean culture and lifestyle. Grabba Leaf is known for its strong connections to Caribbean communities and urban music. Their support boosts Best Of The Best as the best place for authentic music and great vibes.

“We’re excited to welcome Grabba Leaf as our official sponsor for this year’s festival,” said Jabba, co-founder and promoter of Best Of The Best Music Fest. “Grabba Leaf’s brand has always been connected to Caribbean and urban communities across the U.S., and their partnership is a natural fit as we bring together fans from around the world to celebrate music, unity, and culture.”

This year’s festival will be one to remember. Two well-known Jamaican artists, Buju Banton and Beres Hammond, will perform together. This will be their first time on stage in Miami. Adding to the excitement, this will mark Buju Banton’s first outdoor performance in Florida in over 15 years.

Joining them is a dynamic lineup including Marcia Griffiths, Wayne Wonder, Romain Virgo, Nadine Sutherland, 450, Chronic Law, and Skinny Fabulous—a true celebration of the past, present, and future of Caribbean music.

“Grabba Leaf is proud to support Best Of The Best Music Fest and to be part of such a powerful cultural gathering,” said a representative from Grabba Leaf. “This festival represents more than music—it’s a homecoming for the Caribbean diaspora and a chance for us to show our love and appreciation for the culture that has helped shape our brand.”

With early bird tickets selling rapidly at www.bestofthebestconcert.com organizers encourage fans to secure their spots early for what promises to be a sold-out event. Families are welcome, with children under 12 admitted free with an accompanying adult.

Best Of The Best is an important event in Caribbean culture in North America. It is produced by Rockers Island and Massive B Entertainment. It attracts large crowds every year and creates lasting memories with music, food, and community.

Gates open at 2PM and the vibes continue until 10PM. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the movement.