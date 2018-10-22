Governor Debate Presents Two Very Different Visions for Floridians

The Hope of Gillum and the Hate of DeSantis

SOUTH FLORIDA – Watching the CNN Governor’s debate between Democrat Andrew Gillum, who would be the first Black governor of the state, and Republican Ron DeSantis, who is riding the coattails of Trump, representatives of the New Florida Majority issued the following:

“Floridians want and deserve a democracy that includes everyone. Andrew Gillum offers the best vision and the best plan for our state. He believes in science. He believes in decent jobs that provide decent lives. Ron DeSantis has made his career stoking division to distract from his disastrous policies. The choice in this election couldn’t be clearer.” – Andrea Cristina Mercado, Executive Director of the New Florida Majority

“Florida voters have seen Ron DeSantis’ reality tv show version of politics before and we’re ready to change the channel on it. We deserve someone who will represent all Floridians, who will provide solutions, not just mimic Trump’s talking points. We’re dedicated to making sure the voters who are usually ignored have the information and access they need to cast their ballots because that’s who will decide this election.” New Florida Majority’s Political Director, Dwight Bullard

The New Florida Majority is part of a coalition that is knocking over one million doors to expand the numbers of people who will vote for Andrew Gillum.

They’ll be holding a march to the polls at the Edward Waters College campus in Jacksonville tomorrow, the first day of early voting, and host another debate watch party in Miami when the candidates face-off again on Wednesday.