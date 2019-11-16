Governments of St. Kitts and Cuba Discuss Deepening Bilateral Ties

Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pays Courtesy Call on St. Kitts’ PM Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris held brief discussions with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Cuba, Mr. Rogelio Sierra Díaz, that focused on deepening bilateral ties between both countries.

The Republic of Cuba and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic ties on May 10, 1995.

The honourable prime minister was supported in Thursday’s meeting by the Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins; His Excellency Ambassador Sydney Osborne, who is St. Kitts and Nevis’ OECS Commissioner and Ambassador to CARICOM, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kaye Bass.

Prime Minister Harris indicated that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been and will continue to support the call for the removal of the economic and financial blockade on Cuba.

“We, like other CARICOM member states, have taken objection to the embargo which continues to exist. We see Cuba as an important part of our Caribbean region. We know that through this visit and other visits, the bilateral cooperation can be given new energy and new life, and it provides us opportunities to refresh ourselves with respect to where we are at,” the prime minister said.

Dr. Harris added that the cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba has primarily covered areas of education and training.

“We have a number of students who are currently pursuing further education in Cuba, primarily in the field of medicine…and we have also been a significant beneficiary of trained Cuban specialists, particularly doctors and nurses, coming here to assist at our main hospital,” Prime Minister Harris stated.

In August of this year, four nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis were awarded scholarships to undertake advanced studies in Cuba. Rashumba Gilbert and Yaruska Irish were awarded scholarships to pursue careers in Medicine, while Dr. Glenica O’Flaherty-Kelly was awarded a scholarship to pursue a Specialization in Internal Medicine. Travis Warner was awarded a scholarship to pursue a degree in Health Technology.

Additionally, as part of his official visit to St. Kitts and Nevis, Deputy Minister Díaz visited the National Heroes Park on Wednesday, November 13 where he laid a wreath in honour of the nation’s five National Heroes.