Gothic Musik Making Waves in Panama at Panama Carnival

PANAMA CITY, Panama – While most of his colleagues from Montego Bay have hogged the spotlight with outrageous behavior and songs, Gothic Musik is quietly making a name outside of Jamaica.

Rodando En La City and Braff, the deejay’s latest releases, are reggaeton songs that have won him a following in Panama, a country that has produced some of that genre’s biggest stars.

Both songs are collaborations with reggaeton acts like Valentino GRM, Don Pablo Mures, El Derk and El Yeyo PP.

“Di people love di songs an’ Jamaican dancehall, so this is a great look for me as an artist. I’ve been getting calls from other Spanish countries for collaborations,” he said.

A qualified chef, Gothic Musik is from Granville, one of the tough communities in Montego Bay that has produced leading dancehall acts like Tommy Lee Sparta and Teejay.

The past two years has seen him working with Empress Ann Recordz in the United States which has marketed his songs to an audience in Panama receptive to old school and contemporary dancehall music from Jamaica.

To boost his profile in the Central American country, Gothic Musik performed at the Panama Carnival in Panama City in February.

Although pleased with his progress in Panama, Gothic Musik is eager to have a similar impact at home.

“Yeah man! Jamaica a mi (is my) country, to get dii love from yaad would be a great thing,” he said.