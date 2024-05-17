Gospel Artist Geneva Ayre’s Inspiring Cover of Tremble

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Being original is a discipline Geneva Ayre’s teachers encouraged when she studied at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston. A committed Christian, she sees nothing wrong covering songs that spread God’s message.

Ayre recently covered Tremble, originally released in 2016 by Mosaic MSC, an American gospel quintet from California. Her version is produced by her husband, Andrew Ayre.

“Though I’ve been writing music since age 14, my inclination leans towards recording original compositions. I have recently found joy in covering songs that have deeply resonated with me in hopes that they will be a blessing to others as they have been to me,” she said.

Based in Kingston, Ayre was raised in Portmore, a sprawling municipality on the outskirts of Jamaica’s capital. During her studies at ‘Edna’, she was in various gospel groups but went solo in 2020, with I See Jesus being her first song.

Since then, Ayre has released King of Glory and an interpretation of the hymn, All Away, both produced by her husband, a bass player.

While determined to put her stamp on Tremble, the most important thing for Geneva Ayre is winning souls for God.