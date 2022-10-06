GoodRx Offering Free Telehealth Appointments to Florida Residents

FLORIDA – GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX) is offering free online healthcare provider visits to Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Now through October 17, Florida residents can visit http://goodrx.com/fl and use the code FL-CARE-100 to be seen by a licensed medical provider on GoodRx Care for a variety of conditions not requiring lab work.

Thousands of Floridians have been impacted by the devastating flooding, which may prevent them from getting treatment for new or existing conditions. To make sure they don’t experience a lapse in their healthcare, residents with or without insurance can use GoodRx Care to speak with licensed medical providers for fast and easy treatment of a variety of conditions such as the flu, UTIs, and more.

GoodRx Care can also be used to get quick access to medication that may have been damaged in the storm or left behind during evacuation. During the telehealth appointment, a medical provider can refill existing medications. Plus, send them to a local pharmacy for pick up or mail them directly to a household, anywhere in the state. Residents in need can also find quality health information from physicians on relevant topics or questions at GoodRx Health.

“In the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction, we want to ensure that Florida residents are able to take care of themselves and prioritize their health,” said Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx. “We want to ensure that anyone who has been impacted by the storm has access to the resources they need to stay healthy in this challenging time.”

Terms

Promo code FL-CARE-100 is valid from October 3, 2022 through October 17, 2022 for Florida residents only. This offer does not apply to services with labs including but not limited to blood type testing, and hepatitis C testing. In addition, HIV testing, pregnancy testing, tuberculosis testing, and metabolic testing. Plus, vitamin D testing and pre-diabetes testing.