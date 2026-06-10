Golden Krust Gives US$50,000 To Restore Jamaican School Canteens

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurants has returned to Jamaica with a US$50,000 school recovery initiative aimed at restoring canteens and strengthening access to nutrition for students in communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The Jamaican-founded restaurant chain, which operates more than 100 locations across the United States, partnered with the National Education Trust to support the rebuilding and refurbishment of canteens at seven schools across six storm-impacted parishes. Golden Krust leaders recently joined NET representatives on visits to the schools to meet with principals and students and assess rehabilitation work underway.

The schools benefiting from the Feeding Futures initiative are Rusea’s High School in Hanover; Crawford Primary and Munro College in St. Elizabeth; Port Maria Infant School in St. Mary; Westwood High School in Trelawny; Providence Heights Infant School in St. James; and Sav-la-Mar Infant School in Westmoreland.

Relief Mission

The effort follows Golden Krust’s December 2025 relief mission, when the company partnered with the American Friends of Jamaica to provide US$20,000 in agricultural recovery support to 10 farmers whose operations were severely affected by the hurricane. Farmers in St. Elizabeth, Clarendon, St. Catherine, St. Mary and Manchester received seedlings, equipment and other farming supplies to help restore production after widespread crop loss and infrastructure damage.

Jamaica After the Hurricane

Steven Clarke, vice president of marketing at Golden Krust, said the latest initiative reflects the company’s commitment to long-term recovery in Jamaica.

“When we first visited Jamaica after the hurricane, we saw the devastation with our own eyes,” Clarke said. “We met farmers struggling to restore their livelihoods, families trying to recover and communities still dealing with the emotional and physical impact of the storm. During that visit, we made a promise that we would return, and it was important for us to follow through in a meaningful way.”

Clarke said Golden Krust’s first intervention focused on helping restore the agricultural communities that help preserve the authentic Jamaican flavors central to the company’s products. The Feeding Futures initiative, he said, represents a continued investment in education and the next generation.

“The land and the people who cultivate it are deeply connected to our story as a brand, but so are the schools and communities that shape Jamaica’s next generation,” Clarke said. “As a company built by Jamaicans, and whose leadership is a product of Jamaican education, we understand how transformational education can be. Supporting the rebuilding of these canteens is about helping schools create spaces where students can feel safe, supported and cared for as they learn and grow.”

The initiative also reflects the values of Golden Krust founders Mavis and Ephraim Hawthorne, who championed education and community development in their hometown of Border, St. Mary. Their legacy continues through the Mavis and Ephraim Hawthorne Golden Krust Foundation, which has awarded more than 300 scholarships to students since 2005.

“Recovery is about more than rebuilding infrastructure; it is about restoring the support systems that help our children learn and thrive,” said Latoya Harris-Ghartey, executive director of the National Education Trust. “The rehabilitation of these canteens will create safer, more welcoming spaces for students while strengthening the schools and communities they serve. This initiative is a powerful example of what can be achieved when an invested village comes together in support of education, and we are grateful to Golden Krust for helping to make a lasting difference in the lives of our students.”

School administrators also welcomed the support, saying restored canteens are critical to student well-being as families continue to recover.

“The canteen is essential to our students’ well-being, particularly after Hurricane Melissa, when many families are still facing significant challenges,” said Judene Ebanks-Bowes, vice principal at Crawford Infant and Primary School. “This donation will allow us to resume providing hot, nourishing meals for students at school and to take home. We cannot express how grateful we are for this support.”

Golden Krust’s Commitment to Jamaica

Golden Krust said the initiative is part of its broader commitment to staying connected to Jamaica and supporting communities beyond the immediate aftermath of a crisis.