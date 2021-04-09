GoFundMe Launched To Help Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

[NEW YORK] – Just hours after the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines erupted on, April 9, 2021, Invest Caribbean, the NY and South Florida-based global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, and its partner, The Ritzury Group, pitched into action to find a way to help the people displaced by the natural disaster.

Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster Relief GoFundMe

The two organizations have launched the Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster Relief GoFundMe. Launched in an effort to help raise immediate funds to satisfy the urgent needs of displaced individuals. Those who went to Barbados, as well as those who have now been forced into shelters. The goal is to help financially support the long-term needs of many Vincentian families. Especially students and children who will be displaced for months to come.

Needed Items

The immediate financial prerequisite is to buy and provide key items such as food and water. Plus non-perishables including canned goods and juice, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, soap, deodorant, shampoos, sleeping mats, blankets, feminine hygiene products, masks, baby diapers, hand sanitizers, manual can openers, buckets, masks, mosquito repellent, first-aid kits, and antibiotic ointments.

How to Donate

Anyone can donate no matter the amount from any location globally. Funds raised will go to serve the direct needs of individuals and small grassroots organizations supporting those directly displaced by the ongoing disaster.

ICN + Ritzury will provide full transparency in all monies raised, including video documentation of donations.

Donors can donate to this emergency effort now at gofundme.com/f/saint-vincent-volcano-disaster-relief/donate or log on HERE