Entertainment

Goddy Son Wins Jamaica International Independence Festival Song Competition

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Goddy Son - IRIE
Goddy Son
Goddy Son - IRIE
Goddy Son

by Howard Campbell

[ATLANTA] – IRIE, a feel-good song by Goddy Son, won the Jamaica International Independence Festival Song Competition (JIIFSC) on July 30 at Shiloh High School’s Theater in Snellville, Georgia.

The New York-based artiste topped six rivals with his mid-tempo single which was a crowd favorite. He won $8,000.

In second was the 2021 winner Lavie Lujah with Jamaica Rise N Shine, which earned him $4,000, with third going to Nikki Spice for I Miss You Jamaica, for which she earned $1,000.

Five of the finalists represented the United States, and two competed for Canada.

Garfield McCook, founder and promoter of the event, said there was considerable improvement on last year’s show.

“The artists were anxious and excited to perform and they were well-received by the audience who were rocking all night,” he declared.

A longtime Atlanta resident, McCook launched the JIIFSC last year with a platform similar to the long-running Festival Song Competition in Jamaica.

Singer Irie with Mamma Jamaica, George Prophet (Celebrate), Bobby Dockery (Jamaica Holiday) and Ms Tina Lou (Gi mi Black Green N Gold) completed the 2022 JIIFSC field.

There were five judges — Shelly Thunder, Erica Newell,  Dr Garnet Mowatt, Wayne Hall and Twiggi.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Channel One Producer Joseph "Jo Jo" Hoo Kim

VP Records Celebrates the Life of Channel One Producer Joseph “Jo Jo” Hoo Kim

September 21, 2018

Circle House Studios Scores Big With Latin Grammy Nominees & Winners

December 12, 2011

The First Annual Miss Caribbean International Beauty Pageant 2006 is here

March 29, 2006
Kashief Lindo's "Love On" Album Drops October 1st

Kashief Lindo Tops South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart

December 16, 2021
Back to top button