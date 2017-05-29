Go-Invest tells Guyana Diaspora: “We’re here for you”

ATLANTA – The interest in investment opportunities among members of the Guyana Diaspora in the United States is significant as evidenced through the inquiries they made through Minister of State Joseph Harmon as well as their thirst for information which they uplifted from the Go-Invest booth at the annual Guyana Association of Georgia Family Day on Sunday (May 28).

At various events over the Guyana Independence and US Memorial Day weekend, Harmon and his team that included Go-Invest Director Basil Blackman fielded numerous questions about investment opportunities back home and the process for pursuing these investment opportunities.

Many of the questioners pointed to a paucity of information on not only the investment opportunities, but the positive developments taking place in Guyana that would lend to projecting Guyana as an attractive investment destination.

Speaking Sunday at a brunch hosted by Drs. Donald and Carla Culley for prominent members of the Guyanese diaspora in Georgia, many of whom are medical professionals and businesspersons, Harmon invited members of the diaspora to visit for a first hand look and to engage with Go-Invest for detailed information about specific opportunities and the process for taking advantage of these.

And Go-Invest Director Basil Blackman told the gathering that the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) “is here to work with you and to guide you through the various steps in the process as you seek to take advantage of the various opportunities available.”

Scores of Guyanese and their friends flocked the Go-Invest booth at the Guyana Family Day where they uplifted information material and giveaways including Go-Invest pens, notebooks and other “goodies”.

At the booth Blackman fielded questions about opportunities likely to result from Guyana’s recent oil and gas find, the medical field, tourism and about government’s efforts to effectively handle crime.