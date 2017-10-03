Your Go To Guide to navigate Miami Carnival 2017

Powered By: Ashley ‘AshFiMon’ Moncrieffe

MIAMI – Fun in the sun, reveling, uniting various Caribbean islands together, dancing, culture, drinks, food and memories to last a lifetime is what Miami Carnival is made of. Whether you’re a carnival virgin or a carnival veteran, the following tips will help you have an awesome Miami Carnival experience.

7 major keys to remember before you touch down for Miami Carnival 2017

Stay Hydrated

Miami is very hot. Averaging mid to high 80s in October. So that means you need to stay hydrated. You may love rum but make sure you love water just as much. Water won’t leave you passed out on the side of the road!

Outside water and beverages aren’t allowed inside the park, but there will be many vendors to purchase drinks from as well as getting beverages from your participating mas band.

2. Plan your fetes and get tickets early

Early bird catches the worm. There are many fetes and parties to attend. Figure out your schedule and buy tickets early by buying online or at local Caribbean outlets. Tickets are usually more money and promoters are eligible to price gouge at the door.

These popular sites offer lists of fetes, parties and other useful carnival information:

www.trinijunglejuice.com

www.eventsrusonline.com

www.lehwego.com

To purchase online tickets to Miami Broward Carnival signature events, click here.

Ride Share

It’s no surprise that drinking will be involved during your Miami Carnival weekend and we don’t want our patrons to drink and drive. There are many great alternatives available to you to ensure you get to and from your destination safely.

Yellow Cab Broward, an official sponsor of MBC.

Use code: “CARNIVAL17”

Stipulations: Must use registered credit card. Good up to $10.

Park & Ride

Kickstart your carnival experience by parking and riding at one of the three available locations. Benefits include FREE secured parking with a purchased online ticket, air-conditioned shuttle, onboard entertainment, light refreshments and an authentic Caribbean experience to the event. The last shuttle leaves the fairgrounds at 12am back to your designated parking location.

-Performing Arts Center 3800 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311

Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

Travel on the hour

-Tropical Park 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

Travel on the hour

-Golden Glades 17080 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33169

Shuttle Services from 9 am – 12 am

Travel on the hour

Please note: If you choose to drive to the venue, come early to avoid traffic! Do not park in surrounding neighborhood areas as you will be towed.

Bring Yuh Flag

You can’t come to a massive Caribbean event and forget your flag! Bring your flag of the island(s) you represent and wave it high. We Are One Caribbean.

Book Travel Accommodations Early

Flights, hotels and rental reservations are best reserved early to avoid high fees and last-minute headaches that can come with traveling. Traveling in a group? Some companies offer group discounts to parties 6 or more. Be sure to check online for deals, promotions and coupons.

Gather Your Music Playlist

Majority of the music selections at carnival will be soca and calypso. Get pumped for carnival by creating and wukking up to your list early. Not only will you get a mild work out in, but you’ll practice your whining skills before carnival weekend and you’ll be able to sing along to your favorite songs.

Be sure to include the artists on the lineup in your playlists so you can sing along while they perform to heighten your carnival experience.

Pace Yourself

We get it—you’re excited to be in Miami, to be around the beautiful women, rum and all the revelry that comes with the experience. But, pace yourselves. There’s enough fun to go around! Respect other people’s boundaries. Remember you have a life to go back to after carnival. It’s a marathon not a sprint.

Bonus Tip

Dress Comfortably

J’ouvert is becoming one of carnivals leading events starting as early as 7am. Come clean and leave dirty. Patrons attending will be subject to being attacked by paint, mud and powder. Don’t come dressed in anything you don’t want to get dirty.

What would you add to this list?

Be sure to hashtag #MiamiCarnival

For more information on Miami Broward Carnival visit, miamibrowardcarnival.com

See yuh on de road!

Author Bio:

Ashley “AshFiMon” Moncrieffe graduated from the University of South Florida with her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a certificate in Leadership Studies. She enjoys dipping her hand in event marketing & production, social media management and interviewing a variety of people for her blog-folio.

With an eclectic & sassy personality, coupled with a vivacious & infectious laugh, mixed with a spicy Jamaican background—she is sure to leave an unforgettable impression on those she meets!

Follow her online everywhere @AshFiMon.